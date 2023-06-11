Conversion rate of pension funds: Pensions continue to fall

– Pensions continue to fall The pension funds use different conversion rates for the pension calculations. What effect does that have. Josef Zopp, Gaby Syfrig

Early and reliable financial planning for retirement is becoming difficult for prospective retirees. Photo: Pixabay

The BVG reform passed by parliament provides for the statutory UWS conversion rate to be reduced from 6.8 percent to 6.0 percent. This means that for every CHF 100,000 in retirement capital, a lifelong retirement pension of CHF 6,000 instead of CHF 6,800 is calculated. If the retirement capital is CHF 300,000 at the time of retirement, a retirement pension of CHF 18,000 instead of CHF 20,400 per year is now calculated.

In practice, most pension funds already use a conversion rate of less than 6.8 percent. Two calculation models have prevailed in recent years: a uniform and a split conversion rate. Most pension funds have a uniform conversion rate. They simply calculate with one and the same value and do not distinguish between mandatory and extra-mandatory retirement assets. The uniform conversion rate is usually lower than the statutory minimum rate of 6.8 percent. This is permitted if sufficient non-mandatory capital can be used for cross-financing. If a person only has mandatory retirement savings, then the pension fund is obliged to increase the calculated retirement pension to the statutory minimum.

Guarantee that minimum pensions are always met

In the second model, the pension funds apply a split conversion rate. You differentiate between mandatory and non-mandatory retirement assets and calculate the retirement pensions for each part individually using an individual conversion rate. At Axa and Transparenta, the conversion rate for statutory savings is 6.8 percent, for extra-mandatory retirement savings the rate is 5 and 5 percent, respectively. 5.5 percent.

The full insurers use the split model. However, they prefer a conversion rate of around 6 percent on the mandatory retirement assets and around 4.5 percent on the extra-mandatory assets. Even with the split model, it is guaranteed that the minimum pensions are always complied with in accordance with the legal requirements.

Those: pensionskassenvergleich.ch

The pension models that are widespread today were introduced by the pension funds because the statutory minimum conversion rate can no longer be financed using the funded method due to the longer retirement phase as a result of increasing life expectancy. For comparability, an average UWS was calculated in the table for 2024 with fifty percent mandatory and fifty percent extra-mandatory retirement assets. The average of all joint and collective foundations in 2024 is an average conversion rate of 5.6 percent.

The level of the conversion rate is determined by two parameters: the duration of the pension payment (imputed life expectancy) and the return on the available actuarial reserve (technical interest). Due to increasing aging, the retirement phase is steadily increasing and the capital has to be used for a longer payout period. Based on current life expectancy, a conversion rate of 5.2 percent can currently be calculated for a person aged 65 with an imputed return on investment of 2.5 percent.

Short-term adjustments to the suffering of the insured

Early and reliable financial planning for retirement is becoming difficult for prospective retirees. Individual pension funds report changes to the conversion rates at very short notice. A reduction shortly before retirement can result in a significant loss of pension, which can no longer be compensated for in the remaining months until retirement. Unfortunately, however, some foundation boards set the conversion rates at very short notice, to the detriment of the insured. Reliable budget planning is therefore only possible for future retirees shortly before retirement.

Found a mistake?Report now.