Cook kept the position of Apple CEO but was cut by 40%: he can only earn 340 million this year

Not long ago, there were rumors that Apple’s current CEO Cook would be fired by the board of directors. In fact, this is impossible. At the recent Apple shareholder meeting, Cook easily retained the CEO position. The bad news is that he will cut his salary. This year’s income is only 3.4. 100 million yuan, shrinking by 40%.

According to the decision of Apple’s shareholder meeting, Cook’s salary this year mainly includes three parts, the basic salary is 3 million US dollars, and the cash award is 6 million US dollars.The bulk is $40 million in stock awards, provided Apple meets all of its financial goals for the year.

Compared to $99 million in compensation in 2022,Cook’s $49 million salary this year has shrunk by about 40%.After all, shareholders are dissatisfied with Apple’s recent performance. In the financial report released last month, the iPhone also experienced a three-year decline.

Although the salaries of other executives are not as high as CEO Cook, they are also sky-high. About $27 million.