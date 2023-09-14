Cookie heiress Verena Bahlsen writes emotional text after the company’s breakup

Find yourself: Verena Bahlsen. Gettyimages

Verena Bahlsen, heiress to the well-known cookie empire, left the Bahlsen company at the end of 2022 to concentrate on personal projects and self-discovery.

After the initial hype surrounding her exit, she is currently experiencing a phase of silence and reflection.

Despite her current disorientation and deviation from conventional expectations, she now feels more authentic and is living a life that feels completely her own, as she writes in a guest article for Die Zeit.

About a year ago, this news shook Germany’s best-known cookie empire: Verena Bahlsen, daughter of Werner M. Bahlsen and therefore company heiress, would end her “active role as Chief Mission Officer” at the end of 2022. In the future, she wants to devote herself to new projects outside of the biscuit company.

A little later she was in one Linkedin post announced that he wanted to take a break to concentrate on himself. She went to the Alps and rented an Airbnb in a small village. Then it became quiet around her.

Now the 30-year-old is back and writing in one Guest article for “Zeit“ in detail about her life after withdrawing from the biscuit company.

The succession didn’t work, no matter how hard she tried

“When it became clear last year that I was leaving Bahlsen, everything was painful and loud for a moment,” she remembers. “Every task, every conversation, every meeting revolved around my exit.” But at some point everything was discussed: “And one morning I woke up and didn’t have a single new email in my inbox. For the first time since I began my professional life, there was silence.”

She was “always sure” that Bahlsen would be her future. “I had planned to take over the Bahlsen company from my father. He and I had been working on the successor for years. And then the unthinkable happened: It didn’t work.” No matter how much her father and she wanted a “good transition,” they couldn’t make it, said the 30-year-old.

My life feels more authentic than ever right now

“Now, a few months after I left, I’m walking up this French mountain and have no idea what’s going to happen next.” She doesn’t know what she should do for a living and whether she will find a “new dream.” “I feel more disoriented than I have in a long time.”

Bahlsen has just turned 30, the age she has “learned to fear.” “I’m not married, I’m not starting a family, I’ve just given up my career and have to start over.” She’s not where she’s “conventionally” supposed to be. But: “My life feels more authentic than ever right now. It’s not perfect or finished, but it’s completely mine for the first time.”

