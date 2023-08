Hellofresh’s austerity course is apparently paying off. The Kochbox mailer announced on Thursday an increase in operating profit of 31.5 percent to 191.9 million euros. This is the best quarterly result in the company’s history. However, the number of active customers shrank by 8.7 percent. Since the average order value grew by 8.4 percent currency-adjusted, partly due to price increases, sales nevertheless increased by one percent to 1.92 billion euros.

