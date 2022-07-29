On July 29, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with the media that in the case of a slowdown in the global economy, Apple will make “prudent” decisions on spending. “We’ve stuck with investing in a downturn, and we’ve always done that. We’ve always found that this approach makes us stronger from the other side,” Cook said Thursday. “That’s our mindset with the situation. Of course, we’re very thoughtful when we decide where to pitch.”

Apple Inc on Thursday slightly beat analysts’ expectations for its fiscal third-quarter results, thanks to better-than-expected iPhone sales. But some products, such as Macs and wearables, underperformed market expectations.

Cook said in the interview that despite “softening in some areas,” he still expects revenue to accelerate in the fourth quarter. Cook said “macroeconomic headwinds” affected the company’s wearables and digital advertising businesses in the fiscal third quarter. Supply chain tensions also affected the Mac and iPad business in the fiscal third quarter, but demand for iPads remained strong, he said.

Cook also added that in June, Apple saw a “significant improvement” in both supply and demand in China.

“June 18 is an important shopping festival in the Chinese market. Before that, some of our performance was very strong.” He also said that Apple launched a four-day iPhone discount sale in the Chinese market from last Friday, ” It has nothing to do with inventory clearance.”

It was reported earlier this month that employee hiring on some Apple teams will slow in 2023 and spending will also decline.

On July 25, Apple officially launched a preview of its summer promotions on its official website.During the period from July 29th to August 1st, you can enjoy a maximum of RMB 600 discount and 12 interest-free installment services by completing the order through the designated payment method.It is worth mentioning that the products participating in this summer promotion are mainly iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.





(Image from: Apple’s official website)

Although Apple has basically no rivals in this year’s smartphone market, it does not prevent it from making new moves to increase sales by a few layers. Apple today announced a summer promotion. Consumers can get discounts when purchasing products such as iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 through designated payment methods. “Designated payment method” is actually the installment payment institutions that cooperate with Apple. Of course, while getting the discount, 12 interest-free installments are still available.





Although the discounts of this event are still as “crazy” as many 618 shopping festivals, as an event on Apple’s official website, it is not bad. However, except for AirPods Pro, none of the products participating in the summer promotion activities are in the 2022 education promotion activities, and for the student group, it is just possible to achieve Apple’s “family bucket” in these two waves of activities. Purchase, I have to say, Apple’s abacus is really good. Earlier, the technology website 9to5Mac revealed that Apple is continuing to increase production of the iPhone 13. Even if the new model is already facing the dilemma of delayed delivery, it has not considered redistributing the production plan. It seems that Apple’s summer promotion should be Be prepared.





However, in addition to the iPhone 13 series, which are already very popular, among the participating models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are also planned, and the discount has also reached 500 yuan. It is hard not to think that Apple is To clear inventory, make way for the iPhone 14 series. After all, after the iPhone 14 series is launched, the iPhone 12 series basically does not have any competitiveness. It is reasonable to take advantage of this time to clear a wave of inventory. It is worth noting that, according to the rules of the official website, you must pay in installments to participate in this event. Friends who do not have the habit of spending in installments are advised to go to a regular shopping platform to see the discounted prices.