Original title: Cool and warm, enjoy intelligent control and have a soulmate丨AUX air conditioner Aozhiyin package empowers smart home life

Large areas of lakes have shrunk, and river water levels have continued to drop… Affected by the extremely hot weather this summer, air conditioning at home has become a rigid necessity for many people. How to easily control the air conditioner so that the air output from the air conditioner is cool throughout the summer? The official exclusive supplier of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, Aozhiyin set of AUX Air Conditioning integrates the three core advantages of voice intelligent control, comfortable wind without direct blowing, and wide area air supply. On the premise that the comfortable wind is not blowing directly, the room temperature can be quickly adjusted through the large air outlet to make home life smarter, healthier and more comfortable. This summer, you will know your rigid needs better.

Say goodbye to manual remote control and voice intelligent control is more convenient

The emergence of intelligent voice technology has liberated people’s hands to a large extent. However, the pain points of needing to be connected to the Internet and unable to effectively identify the dialect still hamper people’s sense of experience. As a dedicated player who has been deeply involved in the air-conditioning track for 28 years, Oaks Air-conditioning has insight into the pain points of market demand, and regards intelligent foresight as one of the main directions of three major technical researches. New choices, new experiences.

The AUX air conditioner Aozhiyin package is equipped with the world‘s leading intelligent voice processing chip. It can be operated without connecting to the APP, and the network can be disconnected. You can talk when plugged in. It can effectively recognize the dialects of all parts of the country and make voice control more convenient. Whether it is an old man who speaks a dialect or a child who likes human-computer interaction, just one sentence “Hello, Xiao Ao” can wake up Ao Zhiyin. Benefiting from this, when users can’t turn on the air conditioner or can’t find the remote control of the air conditioner temporarily, they only need to “call” Aozhiyin and output their needs through the man-machine dialogue, and then they can enjoy the refreshing wind. It greatly meets the needs of people in the smart age for smart homes.

Wide-area air supply is not directly blowing, cleaning and sterilization is healthier In addition to actively exerting efforts in voice intelligent control, AUX air conditioner Aozhiyin sets also have their own ingenuity in air supply. It is reported that Aozhiyin cabinets are designed with large air outlets, and the air outlet is 45% larger than that of traditional air conditioners. Relying on the 80° rotating air outlet and the large circulating air volume of 1400m³/h, it can achieve a wider air supply range and a longer air supply distance, allowing Cool summer days across the guest dining room, quickly adjust the room temperature. Aozhiyin on-hook adopts a large wind deflector with an increase of 116mm, and its wind deflector blades are increased by 40%, which can guide the wind better and create a larger comfort zone. In addition, in the cooling mode, Aozhiyin can sense the position of the human body, and automatically adjust the wind speed and wind guide angle, so as to avoid the discomfort of the human body caused by the direct blowing of the cold wind, which not only meets the needs of cooling at home in summer, but also protects health. Not only that, the AoZhiYin set also adopts the fifth-generation automatic washing technology, which supports 57 ℃ thermal sterilization, which can continue to sterilize for more than 30 minutes, and achieve high-temperature drying to inactivate bacteria. In addition, AoZhiYin is also equipped with high-density silver ion filter, easy-to-remove antibacterial filter, which can effectively filter hair, dust, etc. in the air, effectively eliminate influenza virus, hand, foot and mouth virus, Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, etc. Avoid bacterial growth, create clean breathing, and help protect the health of your family. In summer, the temperature is high, and air conditioning is essential. This summer, AUX Air Conditioning Aozhiyin sets use the three core advantages of voice intelligent control, comfortable wind without direct blowing, and wide-area air supply to create a smart, healthy and comfortable home life, and a cool summer!

