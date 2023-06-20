Cool Summer Gifts·Huidong Shijiazhuang City’s 2023 Summer Consumption Promotion Activity Opens_Shijiazhuang News

2023-06-20 06:37:09 Source: Shijiazhuang News Network

In order to boost consumer confidence, enrich consumer supply, stimulate the vitality of the consumer market, and give back to the general public, the Shijiazhuang Municipal People’s Government will hold the 2023 “Cool Summer Gifts · Mobilize the City” consumption promotion activity from late June to July.

The reporter learned from the Shijiazhuang Municipal Bureau of Commerce that a total of 40.7 million yuan has been allocated at the municipal level for this consumption promotion activity, and 10.52 million yuan has been allocated by relevant financial institutions and e-commerce platforms. Consumption coupons vigorously promote online and offline integrated consumption and special consumption. While continuing to build the Shijiazhuang “Oktoberfest” brand to promote consumption activities, it will also focus on nighttime themes such as “night food”, “night shopping”, “night appreciation” and “night tour” Carry out various special night consumption activities to create a Shijiazhuang nightlife feast that showcases the charm of night culture.

The home appliance consumption promotion activity will start from 9 am on June 21 to June 30, and 15 million yuan of home appliance consumption coupons will be issued, and the activity will end when the funds are exhausted. The car consumption promotion activity will issue 15 million yuan of car consumption coupons from June 21 to June 30, and the activity will end when the funds are exhausted. Individual consumers who purchase family cars can receive car consumption coupons according to the distribution standards and obtain corresponding financial subsidies. E-commerce promotes consumption. In late June, the 2023 Shijiazhuang E-commerce Cultural Festival will be held to promote consumption, and 15.52 million yuan of electronic consumption vouchers will be issued to form a three-level promotion matrix of government + platform + enterprise linkage, driving the growth of online and offline consumption. The night economy promotes consumption. In late June, 2 million yuan will be arranged to organize and hold the 2023 Shijiazhuang International Beer Festival. Through beer enjoyment, gourmet experience, parade performances, and interactive games, the citizens will share a feast of beer and food culture. At the same time, 10 retail companies and 10 auto sales companies that have achieved remarkable results in promoting consumption in the first quarter will continue to carry out various consumption-promoting activities with the incentive fund of 3.7 million yuan from the municipal government.

(Reporter Jiao Lili)