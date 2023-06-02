Cooling Euro Zone Inflation Opens Way for ECB to Pause Rate Hikes – WSJ

Inflation in the euro zone fell to a 15-month low in May, opening a window for the European Central Bank to pause aggressive rate hikes.

The data is unlikely to prevent the ECB from raising interest rates by another 25 basis points at its June 15 policy meeting, but could set the stage for a summer pause in rate hikes.

Major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve are trying to gauge whether and when to pause rate hikes as inflation falls and economic growth slows. The pause in rate hikes will give central bankers time to assess the impact of recent historic policy actions that have exacerbated strains in the financial sector and caused pain to economies in parts of the world.

Euro zone consumer prices rose 6.1 percent in May from a year earlier, the EU statistics agency said, down from April’s 7 percent inflation rate. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal last week expected inflation to fall to 6.4%.

The sharp drop in year-on-year inflation was driven by energy prices. Energy prices spiked last March after Russia invaded Ukraine, but have since fallen again. The above data show that food prices are still rising strongly. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 5.3 percent after hitting a high of 5.7 percent in March. Central bankers tend to focus on core inflation as a gauge of whether rate hikes are cooling inflation because it better reflects the balance of supply and demand in the economy. Investors expect the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes this summer, but to keep rates high for months afterward as inflation remains stubbornly high despite slowing economic growth. Some economists say the ECB still has room to raise rates further, with its key interest rate now about 2 percentage points below the Fed’s benchmark rate. See also Tomorrow the Turin day of the Head of State between administrative judges and solidarity “We suspect that (in Europe) core inflation will only come down slowly, and it will take a long time to get to 2 percent,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds, an economist at Capital Economics in London. He expects the ECB to raise interest rates by 25 basis points this month and “likely one more at the July meeting”. Surprised by the recent sustained price rise, some central bankers are wary of stopping inflation-fighting rate hikes prematurely. On the other hand, monetary policy affects the economy with a long and variable lag, which means that the full impact of recent rate hikes may not be felt for months, if not years. Investors expect the ECB to raise its key interest rate to 3.5 percent at its June policy meeting, with the possibility of another hike in the summer, according to Refinitiv data. ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference last month: “We’re not going to pause … Based on what we’ve seen, we’re sure we have more to come Do it.” The latest 0.25 percentage point rate hike was announced earlier this month. Unemployment in advanced economies remains at or near record lows, which could give workers more leverage to demand higher wages. Investors will be closely watching Friday’s monthly U.S. employment data for signs of slack in the labor market. Federal Reserve officials signaled on Wednesday that they are increasingly likely to keep rates on hold at their June meeting before preparing to raise rates again later this summer. The strategy would give officials more time to gauge the economic impact of the Fed’s previous 10 rate hikes, as well as recent stress in the banking sector, by extending the time between future rate hikes. They raised rates to a 16-year high of 5%-5.25% on May 3. See also Unicredit: ECB approves 3.34 billion treasury share buyback programme Policymakers are not ignoring the potential for further rate hikes to deepen the strain on the banking system as they consider their next steps. Those pressures could cause lending to businesses and households to fall more than officials expected, amplifying the impact of rate hikes. European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos warned on Wednesday that property markets in the euro zone could fall, saying higher interest rates could expose vulnerabilities and potential problems in the financial system.

