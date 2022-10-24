Listen to the audio version of the article

Coop Alleanza 3.0 accelerates its development strategy in the South through franchising and expects to reach 1.65 billion euros in sales achieved by master franchisees in 2024. The number of local partner stores is progressively destined to grow and in 2024 it should arrive at around 550 from the current 484 which at the end of the year will have recorded sales of over 1.4 billion, almost double compared to 797 million in 2021. The partners of Coop Alleanza 3.0 are four local companies well rooted in the territory. In Calabria with the AZ Group with 39 points of sale, in Puglia and Basilicata is Tatò Paride spa (144 shops), with Le Due Sicilie srl in Campania (34 points of sale of which 25 are directly managed and 9 affiliates) and with New Fdm spa Group Radenza in Sicily. 12 points of sale were sold here, to which a further 306 shops belonging to the local entrepreneur’s network were added, of which 40 are directly managed and 266 are affiliated. The expansion of the sales network in Campania is expected in the coming months, while in the other regions the strategy is to develop presence but at a slightly slower pace. Each master franchisee has its own Ce.Di., acronym of distribution center, platform that supplies the stores. The latest investment is the one made by Le Due Sicilie in Campania whose platform has been operational since spring. “The path to enhance the brand product, to improve efficiency that the Cooperative has undertaken for some years, obviously passes through the enhancement of master franchising agreements that allow important partnerships with some companies in the sector, already rooted in the territory and with consolidated experience »Explains Mario Cifiello, president of Coop Alleanza 3.0. The largest of the consumer cooperatives of the Coop system strengthens its commitment and its presence in the South, thanks to solid commercial agreements and the criterion of corporate social responsibility that distinguishes the work of the Cooperative. The franchising has in fact made important contributions to the growth of sales under the Cooperative’s banner: in 2021, an important year for the cooperative’s results which highlighted significant and positive results in the relaunch and reorganization process begun in 2019, the sales of the points of sale in franchises grew by 15%, going from 693 million in 2020 to 797 in 2021 and starting to close 2022 with a further significant increase, exceeding 1.4 billion. And in the near future, the aim is to exceed 1.6 billion in 2024.