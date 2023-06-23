Coop is testing the sale of vegan meat alternatives in butchers

Breaking taboos for hardcore vegans or necessary for the planet? Coop sells plant-based meat in the butcher’s shop

The Swiss retailer is now offering meat alternatives in bulk sales as a test. Where the animal barbecue products are also located. That shouldn’t be to everyone’s taste. How does Migros react?

“Dörfs es bitzeli more sustainable si?”: Coop is currently breaking new ground in the butcher department.

Bild: Christoph Kaminski

Chicken skewers, entrecôte, cervelat: the barbecue season is currently in full swing. Meat consumption is increasing these days, even among those who have actually decided to reduce it. No wonder: in the butchers there are mainly animal products. And hardly any soy sausages and pea steaks.

