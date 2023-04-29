Home » Coop lancet Glacé “Alex Jacky”
Business

Coop lancet Glacé “Alex Jacky”

by admin
Coop lancet Glacé “Alex Jacky”

“Alex Jacky”: Coop copies the US cult ice cream “Ben & Jerry’s” – just like Migros has done

The Swiss retailer is now selling ice cream cups that are reminiscent of the US original from Unilever in terms of name and design. Will the food company accept that?

A colorfully painted ice cream mug, cookie flavor and two male first names: Of course, that’s “Alex Jacky” from Coop.

Bild: Coop.ch

A colorfully painted ice cream mug, unconventional flavors from the USA and two male first names as a brand? Clearly, that’s “Alex Jacky” – at least that’s what Coop thinks. The retailer from Basel advertises its latest ice cream brand “Alex Jacky” in its current in-house newspaper. The varieties are called “Vanilla Caramel Cookie”, “Cherry Chocolate Marzipan” and “Strawberry Marshmallow”.

See also  The barcode turns 50. And now it evolves to give more information

You may also like

Ban ChatGPT? This is how Novartis, ZKB, Coop,...

Intesa Sanpaolo: green light from the shareholders’ meeting...

The most important Appenzell export: a Quöllfrisch is...

The seventh art: awards dedicated to cinema and...

The shadow of the extra tax on credit:...

04/29/2023 – Drawing of the Glückspirale numbers: With...

Cleaning the air and reselling CO2: the patent...

49-euro ticket and Corona-Warn-App: That will change in...

Pd, Elly Schlein’s “magic circle” infuriates the big...

Record profits in the crisis – is the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy