Coop lancet Glacé “Alex Jacky”

“Alex Jacky”: Coop copies the US cult ice cream “Ben & Jerry’s” – just like Migros has done The Swiss retailer is now selling ice cream cups that are reminiscent of the US original from Unilever in terms of name and design. Will the food company accept that?

A colorfully painted ice cream mug, cookie flavor and two male first names: Of course, that’s “Alex Jacky” from Coop. Bild: Coop.ch

A colorfully painted ice cream mug, unconventional flavors from the USA and two male first names as a brand? Clearly, that’s “Alex Jacky” – at least that’s what Coop thinks. The retailer from Basel advertises its latest ice cream brand “Alex Jacky” in its current in-house newspaper. The varieties are called “Vanilla Caramel Cookie”, “Cherry Chocolate Marzipan” and “Strawberry Marshmallow”.