Coop supermarkets, chasm in 2022: losses of 132 million euros

by admin
Coop Alleanza 3.0, new negative balance after those of previous years. Read the numbers

“2022” for the giant Coop Alleanza 3.0 “ends with a loss of 132 million euros”. This is explained by the Legacoop report which relaunches the plan for the large group of family supermarkets. To understand the scope of the colossus, it is enough to read the description they give of themselves: “Coop Alleanza 3.0 is the largest cooperative in our country, it is part of the Coop System, which brings together 94 consumer cooperatives, 7 of which are large. With nearly 400 stores and over 19,000 workers, it is present from North to South in nine regions: Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo, Puglia, Basilicata and, through subsidiaries, also in Lazio”.

According to the company, the red in 2022 was generated by support for the purchasing power of families as well as the investments and the 40 million needed to support the expansion contract. It is happening while the Italian large-scale distribution (large-scale distribution) sees widespread growth in revenues, especially in the pandemic period. But with almost 2.3 million members, Coop Alleanza 3.0 continues to have a negative figure that is in line with previous years: 22 million passive in 2021, 138 million red in 2020, 163 million in 2019, 289 million in 2018 and the 37 million red in 2017.

