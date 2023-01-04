Listen to the audio version of the article

With regard to the year that has just begun, positive feelings are predominant over negative ones: Italians look to 2023 with confidence (39%) and expectation (38%) which beat fears (33%) and concern (22%) . So Italian families are leaving behind a very complex 2022, marked by the difficult socio-political situation, by the war unleashed by Russia on double-digit inflation. Events that marked almost one in five Italians (about 9 million people) who had to face a permanent situation of hardship while for 2023 a quarter fears falling into a situation of real poverty, of not being able to buy food , clothes, products for school and to use the means of transport. In particular, we will try to avoid the unexpected: two thirds of families would not be able to face an unexpected and non-deferable expense of 850 euros. This is what emerges from the report «The year to come» produced by the Coop Research Office in collaboration with Nomisma.

The analysis brings out the will to change one’s lifestyles such as, for example, wanting to spend more time with the family and bring a child into the world. In short, we are moving towards a less hectic and less online lifestyle while the increases brought about by inflation will be tackled by changing our eating habits towards a healthier, no-frills style. In addition, they will take care of themselves, 29% say that they will do more prevention and control visits than before, they will go back to the kitchen more often, perhaps deserting fast food.

Food and health remain central to the well-being of Italians and instead (reluctantly) they give up the outdoors, travel and conviviality while moving towards healthier and more sober diets. For durable goods, they are thinking of changing older appliances, but the purchase of a new car is postponed (29% plan to buy a large appliance in the next 12 months and conversely 35% would like a new car but not one ‘will buy) with the house at the top of priorities (67% say they want to devote themselves to restructuring).

Meanwhile, if in Italy the inflation of processed food goods remains high (+6.7% on average in 2023 according to the Italian managers of the Food & Beverage sector), the volumes purchased by families in large-scale distribution will decrease (-0.9%) and the deterioration in the profitability of industrial and, above all, distribution companies is confirmed (66% of managers in the sector fear it) with a consequent drop in investments (37%) and repercussions also on the employment front (27%).