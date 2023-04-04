startup

At the start together: Thurgau and St.Gallen start-up promoters team up The Startnetzwerk Thurgau is now cooperating with Startfeld in St.Gallen. Thurgau start-ups now also have access to the funding program of Switzerland Innovation Park Ost AG, of which Startfeld is a part.

Pulling together (from left): Thomas Maron, President Startnetzwerk Thurgau; Cornelia Gut-Villa, Managing Director of the Startfeld Foundation; Janine Brühwiler, Managing Director Startnetzwerk Thurgau; Peter Frischknecht, Deputy Managing Director SIP Ost and Head of Campus; Gabi Badertscher, coach; Hans Ebinger, Managing Director SIP East. Image: PD

In Eastern Switzerland, the sponsors of start-ups are moving closer together. Since April 2023, the Startnetzwerk Thurgau, which has been supporting young companies in Thurgau for ten years, has been cooperating with Startfeld in St.Gallen. Startfeld has been supporting founders in the cantons of St.Gallen and both Appenzells since 2010.

Startfeld has been part of Switzerland Innovation Park Ost AG (SIP Ost) since 2022. Thanks to the new cooperation, Thurgau start-ups can now also benefit from the SIP Ost funding program without having to relocate their company headquarters to the Startfeld area. As the organizations state, this additional support is available to start-ups “that bring along particularly innovative business ideas”.

Thurgauer Kantonalbank goes along with it

The support for start-ups ranges from the initial consultation to seed financing, i.e. financing to manage the initial phase of a company. This financing is provided by the Startfeld Foundation, which was founded in 2011 by the St.Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB) and provided with the appropriate capital.

Thanks to the new cooperation, Thurgau start-ups now also benefit from a larger network, knowledge and money. The seed financing in the form of debt or equity is up to CHF 300,000 per start-up. The new offer can be realized thanks to the help of the Thurgauer Kantonalbank, which participates in the capital of the Startfeld Foundation. The bank is also involved in a capital increase at SIP Ost, which is required as part of the cooperation.

Over 900 new jobs

SIP Ost in St.Gallen is part of the Switzerland Innovation network and one of six main locations in Switzerland. In 2022, SIP Ost merged with the Startfeld association, which advises and coaches founders. Funding is the responsibility of the Startfeld Foundation.

The Startfeld balance since 2010: Of the 1,600 projects examined, 180 were funded by a funding package and 29 by the foundation with a total of 6.7 million Swiss francs. Private investors invested over 150 million francs in these start-ups. According to their own statements, this resulted in a good 930 jobs.

In 2020, the SGKB increased the foundation capital from the original CHF 5 million to CHF 10 million. The bank also awards the “Startfeld Diamant” young entrepreneur prize every year, namely the “Diamond” for the best business model and the “Rough Diamond” for the best idea. Start-ups from all over Eastern Switzerland can apply for this.