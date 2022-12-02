Listen to the audio version of the article

In the ranking of the World Cooperative Monitor, Italian cooperatives have increased from 13 to 14, with the entry of Manutencoop in 293rd place. Overall, they are worth 66.82 billion dollars, more than 3% of the total turnover of the 300 largest cooperatives in the world. The 2022 Report dedicates a specific chapter to the topic of digitalisation, highlighting how large cooperative groups have been able to adapt to the changes deriving from the use of digital tools.

Conad the largest among the Italians

The European Research Institute on Cooperative and Social Enterprises (Euricse) and the International Alliance of Cooperatives (Aci) presented the new edition of the World Cooperative Monitor, during a seminar in collaboration with Icett. The best placings of Conad, which occupies 26th place, and of Coop Italia, which follows in 29th place, are substantially unchanged compared to the previous edition. In terms of services, Manutencoop is second, followed by Coopservice, third, Fai Service, sixth, Cns, eighth and Cir Food Sc, ninth. In commerce we find Conad and Coop Italia respectively seventh and eighth, while among the industries the Sacmi group – Società Anonima Cooperativa Meccanici Imola – is in eighth place. In the financial sector, the Iccrea Cooperative Banking Group is in ninth place.

Insurance, industry number one

The total turnover of the 300 largest cooperative organizations reached 2.171 billion dollars in 2020: the insurance sector (101 companies) represents the largest share, followed by the agricultural sector (100 companies), and that of the wholesale and retail trade (59 companies). There are slight variations, compared to last year, in the top positions in all sectors. Looking at the top of the Top 300 (the ranking of the 300 largest cooperatives in the world), the podium sees the French Groupe Crédit Agricole in first place, followed by the German Rewe group and Cooperative Financial Network Germany – Bvr, respectively in second and third place.

More presence in the United States, France and Germany

The majority of organizations in the ranking are located in industrialized countries: the United States is present with 71 companies, France with 42, Germany with 31 and Japan with 22. The World Cooperative Monitor also presents a ranking of turnover in relation to GDP per capita, with the aim of relating economic data to the effective wealth of each individual country. In this second ranking, the first two positions of the Top 300 go to two Indian agricultural cooperatives, Iffco and the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, first and second respectively, while the French Groupe Crédit Agricole is third.

The challenge of digitization

The 2022 Report dedicates a specific chapter to the issue of digitalisation, highlighting how large cooperative groups have been able to adapt to the changes deriving from the use of digital tools, to consolidate and strengthen the principles of the cooperative identity, such as participation and involvement of the partners. Among the examples, the Monitor mentions those of the Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives (OCB), which offers specific courses and training activities on digitization for its members. In Italy, the reference goes to the “Digital Cooperation” project, promoted by the Alliance of Italian Cooperatives with the support of Google.org, the philanthropic division of Google, with the aim of enabling the opportunities offered by the digital transformation to be seized all cooperative and non-profit enterprises, giving priority to the vulnerable ones.