Global food demand will increase by 70% by 2050, and at least $ 80 billion in annual investment will be required to meet it. The figure, closely linked to climate change, was underlined during a panel entitled “Competitive dynamics for agri-food and territorial development” held in Sharm el-Sheikh as part of Cop27 with the participation of Marco Elio Rottigni, Chief Intesa Sanpaolo International Subsidiary Banks Division. According to FAO reports of 2020, with a world population of over 9.7 billion people expected by 2050, one in four people globally (therefore almost 2 billion) is at risk of food shortage, 770 million are at risk of malnutrition, while 1 , 5 billion human beings will live on soil with too high a saline content to be fertile, it was stressed again.

“Intesa Sanpaolo definitely stands out for its strong commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), its positioning at the top of the world for its social impact and its great focus on the climate”, recalled Rottigni. «The attentive and punctual support for Agribusiness is the characterizing testimony. We are convinced that our international experience in the Sustainable Finance and Agro-Enterprise sectors can accelerate the transfer of knowledge to an eco-sustainable agricultural sector, capitalizing on local talents in Egypt, where we are present through ALEXBANK “, added the top manager.

“Our eco-friendly approach, based on a solid wealth of skills and tools, is reflected in the work of the International Subsidiary Banks Division (ISBD) that I manage”, said Rottigni, recalling that this division “oversees the Group’s activities in 12 countries of Central Eastern Europe and North Africa, with 21,000 colleagues, 7 million customers, approximately 1,000 branches and 65 billion Euros of assets. The Group – he added – also boasts an international network specialized in supporting corporate customers in 25 countries, in the areas where the greatest dynamism of Italian companies is recorded ».