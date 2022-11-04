Everything is ready in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to welcome political leaders from around the world for the UN Climate Change Conference, also called COP27, the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will be held from 6 to 18 November 2022. An opportunity to effectively address the global challenge of climate change.

But what will the central themes that will be addressed in COP27? Analysts offer interesting insights. According to Wai-Shin Chan, Head of HSBC’s Center Excellence, this year’s Conference will be an opportunity to measure the political climate after a difficult year. Last year’s event in Glasgow suffered from the pressure of ‘post-2020’ and many crucial decisions had to be faced on that occasion.

This year’s conference is less pressing but progress still needs to be made to make the Santiago Network fully operational, designed to provide tools and technical assistance to vulnerable economies.

Funding will be a crucial issue

COP26 recognized the need for developed countries to “make funds available” to compensate for losses and damages, but no further details were provided regarding the form, source and amount of such funds. Developing countries will try to get a financing tool, while developed countries will be reluctant to have to provide additional funding.

After all, explains the HSBC expert, they have not kept their promise in 2022 to provide 100 billion dollars in financing to fight climate change, and developing countries will want to receive guarantees on how the funding will be allocated by the end of the year. next year.

Even second John Ploeg, Co-Head of ESG Research di PGIM Fixed Income, the central issue could be Loss & Damage, or the demand by low-emission developing countries for compensation from higher-emission advanced economies for the damage caused by climate change. Most advanced economies – with the exception of Denmark – seem reluctant to address this point, which could block progress on other crucial initiatives, such as climate negotiations.

The energy transition is still a key issuee

The hike in energy prices may have accentuated the need for fossil fuels in the short term, but it has not affected the importance of the energy transition and renewable infrastructure in the long term. HSBC believes that investors and businesses will keep an eye out for signs of how quickly action is taken to combat climate change, as opportunities to tackle the problem are potentially already there.

Europe in particular is increasing its use of coal and many utilities are likely to see their emissions increase in 2022 compared to 2021, and these emissions could remain high for some time, depending on how the situation evolves. Furthermore, Europe’s rush to buy liquefied natural gas has prompted many emerging countries to return to coal and oil. In addition to the environmental aspect, John Ploeg of PGIM states that the crisis highlights the energy security offered by renewable energies, as highlighted by political initiatives in Europe (REPower EU) and in the United States (Inflation Reduction Act – IRA).

Although the four pillars of the EU plan are ambitious, the continent’s energy situation, the

resulting economic downturn and commitment to renewable energy strengthen the credibility of the

long-term program. Having said that, several problems related to the chain will have to be overcome

procurement and infrastructure capacity. “In a classic do ut des, this law also includes provisions that condition federal leases for renewable energy to the government’s offer of new leases for fossil fuel projects,” says Ploeg.