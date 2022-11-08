Intesa Sanpaolo is present at COP27 as the only Italian bank. In the coming days, Mauro Micillo, Chief IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Intesa Sanpaolo, Marco Elio Rottigni, Chief International Subsidiary Banks Division Intesa Sanpaolo, and Dante Campioni, CEO and Managing Director of Alexbank will intervene in the panels.

The Bank intends to bear witness to the adaptation of its best practice on the Egyptian territory, through the subsidiary Alexbank, in transferring innovative financial initiatives in support of agriculture, also through the introduction of new technologies (e.g. in the field of irrigation) ; initiatives that facilitate financial inclusion also in rural areas.

The role of financing deriving from the private sector in terms of climate in the African continent is still not very decisive, due to the belief that they are less profitable than traditional financing. Banks have always had one

driving function in the opening of new markets, since they are the main source of funding for private business. The objectives, in this case long-term, are necessary for sustainable economic development and for the achievement of development strategies defined locally in the territories.