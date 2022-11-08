Home Business COP27, Intesa Sanpaolo is the only Italian bank present: renewed commitment to green
Business

COP27, Intesa Sanpaolo is the only Italian bank present: renewed commitment to green

by admin

Intesa Sanpaolo is present at COP27 as the only Italian bank. In the coming days, Mauro Micillo, Chief IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Intesa Sanpaolo, Marco Elio Rottigni, Chief International Subsidiary Banks Division Intesa Sanpaolo, and Dante Campioni, CEO and Managing Director of Alexbank will intervene in the panels.

The Bank intends to bear witness to the adaptation of its best practice on the Egyptian territory, through the subsidiary Alexbank, in transferring innovative financial initiatives in support of agriculture, also through the introduction of new technologies (e.g. in the field of irrigation) ; initiatives that facilitate financial inclusion also in rural areas.

The role of financing deriving from the private sector in terms of climate in the African continent is still not very decisive, due to the belief that they are less profitable than traditional financing. Banks have always had one

driving function in the opening of new markets, since they are the main source of funding for private business. The objectives, in this case long-term, are necessary for sustainable economic development and for the achievement of development strategies defined locally in the territories.

See also  UNRAE: in July and August towed vehicles in strong growth

You may also like

Anima: in the first nine months of the...

First day of IPO | Xintai Medical (02291)...

Assicurazioni Generali continues the buyback. Own shares exceed...

This winter, the energy supply and price are...

Wall Street: futures raise their heads awaiting US...

International gold price short-term look at $1657 provider...

Azimut: net inflows in October positive for 743...

Did it hit the mark?How long does it...

FAAMG, difficult quarter: AcomeA’s focus on American big...

England, Liverpool is for sale: the owners evaluate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy