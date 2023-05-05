Copasir, La Russa writes to the Democratic Party: “I will call Borghi”. Boccia: “No more defectors”

Copasir, La Russa to Pd: “I will verify Borghi’s intentions”

“As you know, the practice does not allow adjustments of the composition of Copasir to the internal variations of the parliamentary groups”. Thus the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa in a letter of response to the Democratic Party – addressed to the president of the dem group Francesco Boccia – on the issue of Copasir. “As far as I’m concerned, I can still announce – he adds – my personal willingness to verify the intentions of the senator in question”, he says referring to Enrico Borghi, who moved from the Pd group to that of Azione-Italia Viva.

Copasir, Boccia: “Thanks to La Russa, we need a squeeze on defectors”

“I thank President La Russa for replying to my letter”. This was stated by the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate, Francesco Boccia, commenting on the letter of the president of the Senate in response to his request on the rebalancing of Copasir.

“And I appreciate – he adds – because I have verified it, his commitment and his sensitivity with respect to the problem raised. From his answer it is clear that there are no regulations to appeal to to rebalance the representation of parliamentary groups within bodies such as Copasir. There are no rules but there are only parliamentary practices. Practices that have been changed or even distorted as happened on the occasion of the election of administrative justice judges”. “For this reason – he concludes – we believe the time has come to work on more stringent rules to prevent parliamentary transfughism from distorting the balance of representation within important parliamentary commissions and bodies. In all venues, starting from the conference of group leaders, we will continue to ask for new rules in this sense”.

