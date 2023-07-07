Coping with Uncertainty: The Outlook for Global Agriculture and Food Production in the Next Decade

Global Agriculture and Food Production Expected to Grow, but at a Slower Rate, According to OECD-FAO Report

The “OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook Report 2023-2032,” released on July 6, 2023, by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), has highlighted that global agriculture and food production are projected to continue growing in the next decade. However, the growth rate is expected to be lower than the previous ten years due to population trends.

Uncertainty in agriculture and food production is increasing due to factors such as unfavorable climate trends, animal and plant diseases, and increased price volatility of major agricultural inputs. The report predicts that global planting, animal husbandry, and fishery output will grow at an average annual rate of 1.1% in the next ten years, which is half of the average growth rate from 2005 to 2015. The report also estimates that total food consumption will grow at an average annual rate of 1.3% until 2032, indicating a rising share of edible agricultural products.

The report specifically assesses the impact of rising prices of major agricultural inputs over the past two years. It reveals that for every 10% increase in fertilizer prices, food costs will rise by 2%. The burden falls disproportionately on the poor, who spend a significant portion of their income on food. The authors of the report emphasize the need for policies that increase efficiency and resilience in the face of uncertainty.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu emphasized the importance of accelerating the transition to sustainable agri-food systems, stating that it is critical for achieving a better life for all and ensuring that no one is left behind. Coleman, the Secretary-General of the OECD, highlighted the need to invest in innovation, increase productivity, and reduce the carbon intensity of production to ensure long-term food safety, affordability, and sustainability.

The report also discusses the changing dynamics of food production. While cereals remain the most important part of food production, global demand for cereal production is expected to slow in the next decade due to saturation of per capita consumption in many countries. By 2032, 41% of cereal production will be allocated for food consumption, 37% for feed production, and the rest for biofuels and other industrial uses.

The growth of global crop production will primarily be driven by improvements in crop breeding technology and the transition to intensive production systems. The report estimates that per unit yield improvements will contribute 79% to the increase in global crop production, while expansions in arable land and multiple cropping will account for 15% and 6% of the growth, respectively.

In terms of meat production, the report projects that poultry meat will account for more than half of the increase in global meat production by 2032. Global milk production is expected to grow at an annual rate of 1.5%, with India and Pakistan contributing more than half of the growth. The European Union is expected to witness a slight decline in milk production as it transitions to a more environmentally sustainable production system.

Global agricultural trade is expected to grow at an annual rate of 1.3% in the next decade, which is slower than the previous ten years due to slower demand growth in middle-income countries. Corn, wheat, and soybeans, which have been the major contributors to agricultural trade growth, are expected to experience declines in trade. Some South Asian and Southeast Asian countries will increase their net imports of agricultural products, while sub-Saharan Africa’s trade deficit in key food products is projected to double.

Latin America’s agricultural trade surplus is expected to increase by 17%, with the region’s agricultural product exports projected to account for 40% by 2032. North America will remain the second-largest exporter of agricultural products, but its net export position will be slightly weakened by strong domestic consumption growth.

The latest report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization provides valuable insights into the future of global agriculture and food production. It highlights the importance of sustainable agriculture and the need for policies that address uncertainty and promote efficiency and resilience in the sector.

