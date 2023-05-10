Copper, Chinese recovery and declining global inventories could support the price

While the quarterly season continues, both in America and in the United States, the main stock lists continue to show a certain caution. This is mainly due to concerns about high inflationil risk of recession, all in a context in which operators are still intent on measuring the impact of liquidity crisis in the banking sector.

But even in this market scenario there is no shortage of interesting opportunitieslet’s think, for example, of gold, the price of which in the last week has approached significantly its historical highs, achieving a vigorous rise in the +13% from the March lows.

But not only that, among other investment opportunities, the analysts of Global Xhave also identified the one formed by the copperwhich could benefit from three news of the last few weeks.

More and more electric vehicles

First, on April 12, the United States Environmental Protection Agency announced stricter standards for automobile exhaust pollution, with the aim of promote the adoption of electric vehicles and foster decarbonisation.

This should speed it up even further construction of extensive infrastructure for electric recharging and the production of batteriesthus increasing the demand for copper. In that sense, the US government has currently allocated $2.8 billion for the production of batteries for electric vehicles and aims to make 50% of new car sales electric by 2030.

In general, Alexander Roll, Associate Investment Strategist di Global Xprovides that “the demand for raw materials will remain high due to global industrial policies for clean energysuch as the Inflation Reduction Act, measures that will give greater impetus to the development of renewable infrastructure and decarbonization initiatives”.

China’s growth favors copper

In April, China‘s Q1 2023 GDP data showed a 4.5% growth rate, largely exceeding forecasts of 4% and thus approaching the 5% target set for the current year by the government. This growth was driven by a strong export market, infrastructure investment, but also a rebound in retail consumption and property prices.

We recall that the China‘s building and construction sector is a major driver of copper demandresponsible for 30% of global demand.

Along these lines, new home prices in China increased by 0.5% month-on-month in March, marking the third consecutive monthly increase and the fastest pace of growth in the last 21 months, thanks mainly to government support policies .

“The government’s major package targeting real estate developers (announced in November 2022) we think is fueling this robust recovery in China‘s construction sector. The real estate sector has indeed received new financing totaling $162 billion from major Chinese bankswhich have injected significant liquidity into Chinese real estate,” says Alexander Roll of Global X.

Problems in Chile and Peru threaten copper supply

The problems in mining regions such as Chile and Peru, which account for almost 40% of the world‘s copper supplyhave caused delays in the delivery of raw copper, resulting in production disruptions.

Added to these challenges are the low copper inventories in the US and Europewhich lead to fears that the copper market could soon find itself in a state of deficit.

That’s it the depletion of copper reserves only increases the risk of a spike in pricesas traders may rush to refill their inventories.

In fact, at the moment combined stocks of copper al London Metal Exchange (LME) e al Commodity New York Mercantile Exchange (COMEX) remain critically lowwhich should further support the high raw material prices.

Dollar weakness favors commodities

But not only that, lastly we keep in mind that the US dollar is continuing to show a certain weakness and this could be another factor that could help support the price of raw materials including copper.

Technical analysis: Copper tests the 200 moving average

From a graphic point of view it continues the weakness phase of copperwhose price fell further after testing the dynamic resistance given by bearish trendline (blue line) built from March 2022 highs after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. From there, prices lost almost 7%, violating downwards both the 50-period moving average and the area supported at $3.93.

In case of continuation of short-term weakness, the support area given by 200 period main moving average could help support copper prices effectively.

Conversely, the subsidence of the level at 3.8 dollars could bring the prices of the red metal back towards the next one support level at $3.5November 2022 prices.