Financial Associated Press, November 12 (Reporter Ren Chaoyu)Since June, the prices of home appliance raw materials represented by steel, copper and aluminum have continued to drop, and the profitability of some home appliance companies has been restored. However, the recent rapid rebound in copper prices has added uncertainty to whether this expectation can continue to be implemented, and some investors are worried.

Shanghai Ganglian copper analyst Lu Haidan told reporters that the rebound in copper prices in the short term was mainly due to the disturbance of several major factors. In the long run, the upward momentum is still strong. Zhao Meimei, assistant president and general manager of the research and innovation department of Aowei Cloud, told reporters that it is still impossible to judge how much the rise in copper prices will affect home appliance companies.

According to the Financial Associated Press, on November 4, copper futures on the London Metal Exchange rose 6.6%, the largest gain since November 2016. On November 10, Codelco, the world‘s largest copper mining company, the Chilean national copper company, announced that it will implement a long order premium of US$140/ton for Chinese customers in 2023, an increase of 33% from US$105/ton in 2022.

According to the open source securities research report, copper is one of the important raw materials for home appliances. The cost of copper accounts for 22% of the cost of air conditioners, 9% of the cost of refrigerators, 10% of the cost of washing machines, and 14% of the cost of range hoods.

In fact, the prices of raw materials including copper, steel and aluminum have continued to fall since June. According to Baichuan Yingfu data, copper prices in October fell by 20.69% from the beginning of the year, aluminum prices fell by 23.32% from the beginning of the year, the average price of cold-rolled sheets fell by 30.51% from the beginning of the year, and the price of plastics fell.

The profitability of home appliance companies has been restored to some extent. The net profit of Xiaoxiong Electric in Q3 surged by 84.51% year-on-year. The relevant person in charge told reporters that it was mainly due to the decline in raw material prices and the adjustment of business strategies. Essence Securities Research Report pointed out that the gross sales difference of the household appliance industry in Q3 was +1.6pct year-on-year, and the improvement was basically the same as that in Q2. Factors such as falling raw material prices, price hikes by leading companies, optimization of product mix, and improvement in industry competition continued to boost profitability.

Regarding the recent rapid rebound in copper prices, Lu Haidan told reporters that it was caused by several major factors. First, the U.S. CPI fell unexpectedly in October, which slowed the Fed’s interest rate hike expectations; second, global copper inventories continued to decline and maintained low inventories; third, the rise in the US dollar index slowed down; fourth, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting to study Twenty measures to further optimize prevention and control work were deployed.

The above factors may become the main support for the recent strengthening of copper prices. From a fundamental point of view, the supply of copper mines has become abundant but the smelting interference is large, and the output of electrolytic copper is lower than expected. Judging from the information obtained by investigating downstream processing plants, consumer demand is weak, but emerging industries such as new energy vehicles and photovoltaic wind power drive copper demand, and the tight copper supply situation may continue. It is expected that copper prices in the future are expected to remain strong.

It is worth noting that the latest news from the Financial Associated Press on November 12 showed that after consulting the market, the London Metal Exchange decided not to prohibit the delivery of new Russian metals. “On the Russian metals issue, the LME will deal with it as it is,” the LME said in a notice on Friday.

Zhao Meimei said in an interview with reporters that the main factors for the rebound of copper prices are the continuous decline in global copper inventories and the continued strong demand for copper imports. In principle, the rise in raw material prices will inevitably have an impact on the profitability of home appliance companies, but from the current situation, copper prices in the short term due to the ratio of supply and demand and demand repair rise, so it is still impossible to judge whether it can cause too much damage to home appliance companies. Amplitude influence.

(Data source: Wind) Wind data shows that the price of steel, another major raw material for home appliances, is still in a downward trend. On November 11, the myspic composite steel price index was 143.87, showing no sign of a rebound. On the whole, the expected price reduction of raw materials for home appliances is not as clear as before.

