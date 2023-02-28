Home Business Copper prices stabilize in the short term and may continue to fluctuate in a range in the medium term_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Copper prices stabilize in the short term and may continue to fluctuate in a range in the medium term

Copper prices stabilize in the short term and may continue to fluctuate in a range in the medium term

Source: Hongye Futures Author: Hongye Futures

Research report text

【copper】

Lun Copper bottomed out overnight and rose 1.6% in the evening, closing at $8,834. US copper opened higher today.Shanghai CopperIn the night market, Zhongyang opened high and closed high, closing at 68800.

Shanghai copper transactions stabilized and positions fell, and market sentiment tended to be neutral. Global macro fundamentals are basically stable, and the Fed will continue to raise interest rates.

After the festival, the spot side has improved. Copper prices have stabilized in the short term, and the technical form is neutral, and the mid-term may continue to fluctuate in a range.

The upper pressure of Shanghai copper is 70800, and the lower support is 67000. Today, the premium of international copper to Shanghai copper has risen to 379 points, and the trend of internal and external markets is roughly the same.

【lead】

Lun lead opened slightly higher overnight and then rebounded to close at the positive line.Shanghai leadAfter opening slightly lower, it rebounded to close the small positive line. The low level of domestic lead ore processing fees is relatively stable, and the supply at the mine end is relatively tight, but the weekly operating rate of primary lead has rebounded.

Some secondary lead smelters were overhauled, and the start-up was lower than expected. However, under the loosening of waste batteries, the profit of recycled lead has rebounded, and enterprises are more active in production, and the pressure to release recycled lead in the later stage is still relatively high.

See also  Reporter Observation | What are the signals released by Beijing piloting the preferential loan for the elderly to buy a house? _full age_policy_program

In the short term, downstream battery demand is gradually resuming production, and terminal demand has recovered significantly. And primary lead and recycled lead prices remain low to support lead prices.

However, the pressure on lead prices will be greater in the later stage, and March is the off-season for battery consumption. It is expected that the weak pattern of lead prices will continue in the medium term.

