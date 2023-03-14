Home Business Copy Mussolini’s speech, manager of the PA chosen by Meloni resigns
by admin
The case of manager Claudio Anastasio: the email in which he mentions Mussolini

Claudio Anastasioat the urging of the government, it is resigned from the charge of president of a company that deals with supporting the public administrationnamed 3-I Spa. Il manager he had been chosen by the premier himself Melons. The reason for the step back – we read in Repubblica – is due to one mail written to his employees. Anastasio in that letter had copied word for word the famous speech of January 3, 1925 with which Mussolini claimed political responsibility for the Matteotti crime and that didn’t go unnoticed. “But then, gentlemen, – wrote Anastasio – which butterflies are we going to look for below the arch of Titus? Well, I hereby declare, in the presence of you, and in the presence of the entire Italian government, that I assume (I alone!) the responsibility of 3-I (political! moral! historical!) for all what happened“.

“If the more or less mangled sentences – continues Anastasio quoting Mussolini – are enough to hang a man, out the pole and out the rope! If 3-I was my fault, I am responsible for this, because I fed this historical, political and moral climate in my role”. A little while ago – reports Repubblica -, the manager Yes is resigned: “I communicate the irrevocable willingness to resign from the office of component of the cda and president of the company 3-I SpA with immediate effect“, he wrote. This time without mentioning Mussolini. The resignation is confirmed by the Ansa news agency, which cites as source the government Melons.

Anastasio, my resignation as president of 3-I is dutiful

“My resignation is due”. This is the only way Claudio Anastasio answered when asked by the breaking latest news. The president of the public company 3-I which manages the software systems of Inps, Inail and Inps left his office today in the wake of the controversy over an email he sent to members of the board.

