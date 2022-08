According to New Atlas, four years after the start of a trial operation in Germany,A batch of Coradia iLint hydrogen fuel cell trains has been put into passenger service along the 100% hydrogen fuel route in Lower Saxony.The passenger service trial, which began in September 2018 and lasted almost two years, involved the successful operation of two former-series Coradia iLint hydrogen fuel cell trains along an existing route operated by the Eisenbahnen und Verkehrsbetriebe Elbe-Weser (EVB).