In December, euro area inflation returned to single-digit growth for the first time since August, fueling hopes that the peak has been passed. However, the increase of the core dataclosely monitored by the ECB for monetary policy decisions has shown an acceleration, which should lead the institute to confirm the restrictive approach in the next two meetings to cool the price growth.

Inflation slows to 9.2% in December but core data rises to 5.2%

The preliminary reading on the consumer price index of the eurozone, released by Eurostat, signals for the month of December a annual change of 9.2%, a slowdown compared to 10.1% in November. The figure is also lower than the consensus of analysts gathered by Bloomberg, which indicated an estimate of 9.5%.

On a monthly basis, the index shows a decrease of 0.3% compared to the previous month. The contraction is more marked than the -0.1% recorded in November. The forecasts for the month of December also stood at a change of -0.1%.

The core data, which measures underlying inflation excluding the more volatile components such as food and energy products, however, it shows an acceleration to +5.2% yoy, compared to +5.0% in November. The consensus estimated an increase of +5.1%.

The acceleration of core inflation pushes the ECB to tighten interest rates again by 50 bp

It is precisely on the acceleration of core inflation that the ECB will mainly concentrate in establishing the next maneuvers on rates. The decrease in the overall index was in fact facilitated by a drop in energy pricesthanks to above average temperatures. However underlying inflationwhich adjusts more slowly, not only continues not to decrease but remains well above the 2% target established by the Governing Council of the European Institute. We recall that the latest projections indicate inflation of 6.3% in 2023, down to 3.4% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025.

This suggests that in the next meetings in February and March the Eurotower can proceed with new rate hikes of 50 basis points, bringing the main refinancing rate to 3.5%. Money market players are betting on a further 150 bps of tightening by mid-2023.

A perspective confirmed by the declarations of the vice-president Luis de Guindos, according to which “50bp rate hikes could be the new standard”, and by the member of the Governing Council Martins Kazaks, who expects “significant” increases in the next two meetings.

Also Christine Lagarde, president of the ECBrecently warned against focusing solely on the headline consumer price index, stating that “you can’t fixate on a single number” as there are “good reasons” to believe that price growth will pick up again in January.

ING’s view: bringing inflation closer to the 2% target is essential

Also according to Bert Colijn, Senior Economist at ING, “the increase in core inflation will not distract the ECB from the hawkish path it embarked on at the end of 2022”.

The economist underlines how “a combination of price caps and lower oil and natural gas prices have led to a significant reduction in energy inflation (from 34.9% to 25.7%), the main driver of the decline in headline inflation”. A generalized decrease, with all the main economies of the euro area showing “significant slowdowns in price growth”. And so “the peak of inflation is likely to be behind us, but far more relevant for the economy and policy makers is whether inflation will structurally return to 2% from here on out”.

Core inflation does not appear to be heading in this direction, driven by sizeable increases in both goods and services. “The next two months will be crucial as many companies traditionally adjust prices at the beginning of the year”, mirror Colin. “Core inflation could therefore rise further. With consumption still under pressure and retail sales long in decline, firms continue to adjust their prices to the supply-side shocks of 2021 and 2022.

The ECB has indicated that it will tolerate a mild recession in order to structurally bring inflation back to 2%. “With rapidly declining energy inflation and improving energy supply forecasts, the target could be reached much sooner than expected. However, the increase in core inflation will be enough for the ECB to continue to increase by 50 bps in February and March”.