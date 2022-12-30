







Short-term continuation of the adjustment trend

Statistics show that Ukrainian old cropcornProduction may continue to decrease, and the sown area of ​​new crop corn may be lower than market expectations. At the same time, through the statistics of corn substitute material data in the new year, we believe that the impact weight of imported corn in the new year is increasing. In short, the center of gravity of imported corn market prices will further move up, which may make domestic corn prices rise passively.

Domestic corn prices have continued to fall since late November, and the purchase price of corn at Jinzhou Port has dropped from 2,920 yuan/ton to the current 2,800 yuan/ton. The main reason is that since December, logistics factors have improved and farmers have concentrated on grain sales. During this period, the international corn price has risen, and the US corn futures price has risen rapidly from 640 cents per bushel in December to 690 cents per bushel. Considering the fundamentals of the international and domestic corn markets, we believe that the international and domestic corn prices will be more closely linked in the new year, and international corn prices will further support domestic corn prices.

Ukrainian corn production cuts, international corn supply and demand pattern tightens

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Soski said this week that due to the decrease in corn harvested area due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it is estimated that Ukraine’s corn production in 2022/2023 will decrease to 22 million to 23 million tons, compared with last year’s 42.13 million tons. Ton production has been significantly reduced. In addition, in the USDA corn supply and demand report in November, it is estimated that Ukraine’s corn production in 2022/2023 will be 27 million tons. There is also an overestimation compared to the latest estimates from the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture. According to statistics from Argus Consulting, as of the week of December 15, the corn harvested area in Ukraine increased by only 4 percentage points, with a total harvested area of ​​2.94 million hectares, 70% of the harvest progress, and 95% in the same period last year. In the Samy region, where the delays are worst, the harvest is only 36% complete. If unharvested corn is left to be harvested next spring, it can also result in reduced corn yield or quality.

In addition to the expected decline in old crop production, another focus of the market is the planting of new crop corn in Ukraine next spring. According to feedback from various consulting agencies, due to the lack of agricultural machinery, fuel, chemical fertilizers and personnel in Ukraine, the market is skeptical about whether the new season corn can be sown as scheduled. If the sown area of ​​new crop corn is lower than market expectations, Ukraine’s corn production or export volume may continue to decline year-on-year in the next year, which will lead to continued tightness in the global corn supply and demand pattern.

In addition to focusing on Ukraine’s production, market participants are also worried about whether Ukraine’s grain export channels can continue to be smooth. In mid-November, relevant Russian departments agreed to extend the “Black Sea Food Corridor Agreement” for three months. Based on this, it is estimated that the “Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement” will expire in March next year. At that time, corn market participants may trade whether Ukrainian grains can continue to be exported. Considering that there may be a further reduction in Ukraine’s corn production, the supply and demand pattern in the global corn market may become tighter, which will lead to an upward shift in the price center of the international corn market, which in turn will increase the cost of imported corn domestically. Referring to the statistical data of the agency, the latest import cost of US corn is about 2,970 yuan/ton, which is a month-on-month increase of 90 yuan/ton compared with the cost of imported corn in early December.

The picture shows the price change of imported corn to Hong Kong

The selling pressure in the domestic corn market has moved forward, and the selling pressure may drop significantly after the Spring Festival

Domestically, due to the adjustment of the epidemic prevention policy in early December, the logistics link has been significantly improved, and the enthusiasm of farmers to sell grain has increased significantly. We can verify it through changes in corn purchase prices of deep-processing enterprises. At the beginning of December, Songyuan Cargill’s corn purchase price was 2,780 yuan/ton, while the current time point corn price was 2,650 yuan/ton. The reduction in the corn purchase price of deep-processing enterprises shows that the progress of farmers’ grain sales has been accelerating recently.

Referring to the progress of grain sales statistics from agencies, as of the week of December 22, the progress of corn grain sales in Heilongjiang Province was about 33%, the progress of corn grain sales in Jilin Province was about 17%, and the progress of corn grain sales in Liaoning Province was about 30%. The progress of corn grain sales is about 27%. Comparing the grain sales progress data in the past few weeks, it can be seen that since mid-December, the progress of farmers’ grain sales has accelerated significantly week-on-week. Taking into account the current time point and the enthusiasm of farmers to sell grain, we believe that the selling pressure of corn may be significantly reduced after the Spring Festival. In addition, according to the shipping schedule data, there are fewer imported corns arriving in Hong Kong from March to June and there is a passive replenishment demand for downstream grain consumers, which will offset farmers’ corn selling pressure after the Spring Festival to a certain extent.

According to the current feedback from various consulting agencies, it can be seen that the corn production in Ukraine may continue to decrease, and the sown area of ​​new crop corn may be lower than market expectations. Based on the above situation, this will lead to a tightening of the supply and demand pattern in the international corn market, which in turn will shift the price center of gravity of the international corn market upward. At the same time, through the statistics of corn substitute material data in the new year, we believe that the impact weight of imported corn in the new year is increasing. In short, the center of gravity of imported corn market prices will further move up, which may make domestic corn prices rise passively. (Author unit: Zhongzhou Futures)

