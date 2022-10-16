Listen to the audio version of the article

Another high-wheeled model joins the Toyota range. It is completely new and bears the name of Corolla Cross, the high-wheel version of the famous Japanese car.

It is positioned in the C-suv segment (the most crowded in the European market) and in the range it takes place between C-HR and Rav4. The new car aims to be an alternative above all to the German and French passport models

Based on the Tnga-C platform (the same as Prius, C-HR and, of course, Corolla), it is available with both four-wheel drive and front-wheel drive, at the time of launch it is offered in a single 197hp 2-liter hybrid engine that carries introducing the fifth generation of full hybrid technology. Consumption declared are 5.1 liters / 100 km and even the real ones are quite in line. While as far as emissions are concerned, the house declares 114 g / 100 CO2.

European style. Corolla Cross is built in Japan but the design shows traits of clear European inspiration. It is a world car assembled and sold in many countries around the world. The engine is the latest evolution of the Toyota full hybrid and ensures low fuel consumption.

Corolla Cross is available in two trim levels: trend and lounge, plus a top-of-the-range “sub-trim”, the lounge light, with a more limited equipment designed to speed up deliveries at this time where chips and components are scarce.

Its dimensions are compact but well managed to optimize internal space. 4,460mm long, 1,825mm wide, 1,620mm high and with a 2,640mm wheelbase that allows the rear passengers to have room for their knees. The load capacity is 425 liters (390 for the four-wheel drive version) and can reach 1,359 liters by lowering the backrest of the rear seats.