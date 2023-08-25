Corona effect is over – Swiss tourism records trend reversal – News

Contents

Better to go to Tunisia than to Ticino, better to go to Lombardy than to the Lötschental – that’s how many people in Switzerland are feeling at the moment.

The structure of Swiss tourism is changing: for the first time, the number of local guests is falling again. This is shown by the latest figures. Martin Nydegger, Director of Switzerland Tourism, explains: “The turning point has come when the Swiss are rediscovering other countries and traveling less within Switzerland.”

According to Nydegger, this is shown by surveys of the destinations as well as the first indicators at the Federal Statistical Office. “And above all, the cable cars can already understand it very clearly.”

Isn’t it nicer at home anymore?

The provisional figures show that there are almost seven percent fewer guests from Switzerland in July. Graubünden, eastern Switzerland and also Ticino are among those affected by the decline: regions that have benefited from guests from Switzerland in recent years. Accordingly, the cable cars are now also reporting falling numbers.

Legend: In the past two and a half years, more people from Switzerland have vacationed here than ever before. But now the desire to go abroad again increases. Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

The Swiss are increasingly holidaying abroad again. The turning point in Swiss tourism was only reached in July – because the months before were still positive. In the first half of the year, hotels continued to record 17 percent more overnight stays from Swiss guests than before the pandemic.

The boom is abating, the time for records is over. It is unclear to what extent overnight stays by local guests will fall. “We assume that the decline in regions that have benefited very intensively from the Swiss will be somewhat stronger. It can be in the double digits there, »says Nydegger.

Guests from China are still missing

A mixed picture emerges for guests from abroad. Many tourists continue to travel to Switzerland from the USA, but demand from Europe is declining and there is a lack of people from overseas. For example, a third fewer guests come from India than before the pandemic, and even 80 percent fewer from China. Before the pandemic, China was the third most important country of origin.

“Chinese guests will probably not return in the same volume,” predicts Nydegger. This is also largely due to the change in demand: the trend is towards smaller groups who no longer want to travel all over Europe, but rather individual countries. “And that’s much better for both sides – for us as a Swiss provider as well as for the Chinese guests.”

The golden tourism autumn

The industry organization Switzerland Tourism now wants to attract more tourists from all over the world to Switzerland with a broad campaign and is now focusing on the coming autumn. This will be sunnier, warmer, drier – and therefore more attractive, says Nydegger. “It is now very important to us: we are now promoting it with our own campaigns. It’s a crucial season for tourism.”

A campaign aims to slow down the decline in Swiss tourism. The bottom line is that the industry must prepare for somewhat leaner times. The still missing tourists from abroad are no longer compensated by the domestic demand.

