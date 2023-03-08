Home Business Corona: The beacon of hope Paxlovid reveals itself to be an expensive slow seller
Business

Corona: The beacon of hope Paxlovid reveals itself to be an expensive slow seller

by admin
Corona: The beacon of hope Paxlovid reveals itself to be an expensive slow seller

AWhen Karl Lauterbach (SPD) announced the first delivery of Pfizer’s anti-corona drug Paxlovid at the end of 2021, the Federal Minister of Health sounded downright euphoric: The drug, which is intended to help prevent a severe course of the disease, is “extremely promising”. In combination with the vaccines, it could help the Covid pandemic lose its terror. The federal government acted boldly and ordered one million packs of the virus inhibitor. In the meantime, it has become apparent that that was obviously a bit too bold: a good year after the market launch in Germany, 620,000 packs are still in stock at pharmaceutical wholesalers, according to an inquiry from WELT am SONNTAG to the Federal Ministry of Health. The miscalculation already caused trouble.

See also  Sales peak season is expected to exceed expectations, beer stocks soared collectively, Huiquan Beer’s daily limit

You may also like

Fed Chairman: U.S. Economy Growing Faster Than Expected...

ChatGPT & Co.: This is how Europe wants...

Record year for Starhotels aiming for the top...

Mediobanca places bonds of 750 million. Orders over...

Morning Post | Yellow iPhone 14‌ release/Chery: Saturday...

E-Car: Electric cars are not a power grid...

Donzelli: “We need to select the immigrants”. Social...

Energy – Half of all residential buildings ready...

Exefin, Elem Group is born for cutting-edge electronics...

Stock Forecasts and Performance [2023]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy