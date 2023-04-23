Home » Corona vaccinations are not yet available directly at cash register costs everywhere
After the end of the crisis rules that have been in force for a long time, corona vaccinations are not yet available directly at health insurance companies in all federal states. The necessary agreements on remuneration have so far been reached in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Thuringia, the Westphalia-Lippe region and in Saarland, as the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) announced at the request of the German Press Agency . Where the remuneration has not yet been regulated, patients will initially receive a private invoice and can then submit it to the statutory health insurance fund for reimbursement.

