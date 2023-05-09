Home » Corona vaccine: The almost hopeless fight of those who were damaged by the vaccine
Corona vaccine: The almost hopeless fight of those who were damaged by the vaccine

Corona vaccine: The almost hopeless fight of those who were damaged by the vaccine

NNever in the history of medicine have vaccines been developed and approved as quickly as those against Covid. Despite the success of mass vaccination, manufacturers are increasingly faced with critical questions. And also lawsuits.

More than 180 civil lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers are currently pending in Germany against those who are suspected to have been vaccinated. In view of the millions of doses vaccinated, this is an almost infinitesimally small number. But the plaintiffs claim to have suffered serious side effects such as thrombosis or heart muscle inflammation in connection with the vaccinations. However, this is difficult to prove.

