Coronation at the CSU party conference: high mass for Markus Söder

However, the focus of all considerations is the state elections at the beginning of October – at the same time as those in Hesse. For months, Söder has been touring all over his state from morning to night – there is hardly an appointment of a certain relevance that the Prime Minister does not attend to himself. After the poor performance in the 2018 election with 37.2 percent and a loss of more than ten percentage points, Söder now wants to underpin his claim with a result of 40 percent plus x to lead the only remaining people’s party in Europe that is still close to absolute majorities can come.

Also read: Friedrich Merz does not know how to use the crisis

In the polls, the Christsozialen are stable at 40 percent – well ahead of the second-placed Greens with around 15 percent. Everything indicates that Söder wants to continue to coalition and govern with the Free Voters – he clearly keeps the Greens at a distance. The fact that, with a result of over 40 percent, he is once again fueling speculation about a renewed candidacy for chancellor is in his spirit – after all, his image radiates beyond the Free State. Of course, only recently, in a television program, did he let it be known that his life’s work was in Bavaria and that he was not available as a chancellor candidate. But he also used these formulations before the last federal election – the result is known.