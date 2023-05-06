Home » Coronation at the CSU party conference: high mass for Markus Söder
Business

Coronation at the CSU party conference: high mass for Markus Söder

by admin
Coronation at the CSU party conference: high mass for Markus Söder

However, the focus of all considerations is the state elections at the beginning of October – at the same time as those in Hesse. For months, Söder has been touring all over his state from morning to night – there is hardly an appointment of a certain relevance that the Prime Minister does not attend to himself. After the poor performance in the 2018 election with 37.2 percent and a loss of more than ten percentage points, Söder now wants to underpin his claim with a result of 40 percent plus x to lead the only remaining people’s party in Europe that is still close to absolute majorities can come.

Also read: Friedrich Merz does not know how to use the crisis

In the polls, the Christsozialen are stable at 40 percent – well ahead of the second-placed Greens with around 15 percent. Everything indicates that Söder wants to continue to coalition and govern with the Free Voters – he clearly keeps the Greens at a distance. The fact that, with a result of over 40 percent, he is once again fueling speculation about a renewed candidacy for chancellor is in his spirit – after all, his image radiates beyond the Free State. Of course, only recently, in a television program, did he let it be known that his life’s work was in Bavaria and that he was not available as a chancellor candidate. But he also used these formulations before the last federal election – the result is known.

See also  The latest prediction of Apple's conference: the warm-up poster hides the mystery, and more details on the iPhone 13 are confirmed! _AirPods

You may also like

Lyft goes down on Wall Street: strategy to...

Onecoin Scam: Ex-Husband of “Crypto Queen” Ruja Ignatova...

Germany, industrial orders collapse: -10.7% in March

Saudi Arabia and the US want to bring...

From 2023 to 2028, the commercial aerospace industry...

Work, 54% of the under 30s earn less...

Lease Cupra Formentor privately: The cheapest leasing deals

Electric car? Dacia focuses on endothermic engines

Germany between best man affair and mourning for...

Migrants, Cutro decree: the patch worse than the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy