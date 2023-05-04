Coronation of Charles III: This is what Europe’s royal families cost taxpayers

ÜYou don’t talk about money, they say in etiquette books. And the protocol-conscious British government is complying, at least as far as Charles III’s lavish coronation ceremony is concerned. concerned this Saturday. The government does not want to reveal how much the first coronation since the 1950s will cost British taxpayers. The British media and self-proclaimed blue-blooded experts are only able to use their thumbs and their estimates range from 50 million pounds (56.5 million euros) to 100 million pounds (113 million euros).

In times of galloping living costs, this does not go down well even with citizens loyal to the king. The event and the debate about its price draw attention to what the monarchy is costing British taxpayers.

Prince William (right) and Princess Kate Which: picture alliance / abaca

In comparison to other European dynasties, however, the British royal family is comparatively cheap for its citizens. This is shown by an analysis of the publicly available data from the budgets of the governments concerned and the accounts of the individual farms. WELT calculated the costs for individual citizens from this data.

However, the comparison can only provide rough indications. Because the blue-blooded families differ greatly and this also applies to their financing. The Dutch government lists in great detail how much euros each member of the royal family gets, while the Norwegian government only gives a total. In Monaco, people prefer to keep quiet.

also read Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/deals/mobile244904150/5522508877-ci102l-w120/Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 600px)”> Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/deals/mobile244904150/5522508877-ci102l-w160/Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg 1.0x”>

The Belgian and Spanish royal families pay income tax on the appanage, while the Dutch do not. And it’s not always clear whether the state will provide additional money for expenses such as the maintenance of palaces or expensive security measures. In addition, houses have additional income, primarily from the income from their possessions, such as the rental of real estate – money that critics believe should actually belong to the taxpayer.

The British royals, for example, received 86.3 million pounds or 97.5 million euros from the treasury in the past financial year, according to the official accounting report of the British court and thus more than any other court in Europe. The Republic association, which is committed to the abolition of the monarchy, assumes that the actual costs are far more than the equivalent of almost 400 million euros if security measures or the costs of royal visits are included.

also read

The other European ruling families play in a different league. Among the mainland monarchies, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his family receive the highest allowances. According to the government’s budget in The Hague, it should be 50.2 million euros this year. This is followed by the court of the Norwegian King Harald V with the equivalent of 26.2 million euros.

The maintenance of the Oranjes regularly causes debates among the fiscally conservative Dutch. The 19-year-old Crown Princess Amalia also waived the appanage of 1.72 million euros that she was actually entitled to.

Other royal families are also responding to criticism of state support for the royals. Carl Gustaf of Sweden stripped grandchildren of their titles to save allowances. Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who gets 15.3 million a year for herself and her family, has done the same. The 82-year-old chain smoker is the longest-serving head of state in Europe.

Source: Infographic WORLD

However, the real front-runner in terms of costs to taxpayers is the ruling family of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Although the country only has around 634,000 inhabitants, Grand Duke Henri and his family will receive 19.3 million euros from the state this year.

According to the government’s budget, 15.9 million euros will be for official expenditure and 3.3 million euros for renovations. Grand Duke Henri himself received an appanage of 523,103 euros and Crown Prince Guillaume 217,985 euros.

The Grand Ducal family thus costs each inhabitant more than 30 euros a year. This is European lace. Norway follows at a distance, where every inhabitant pays the equivalent of 4.85 euros for the annual transfer to the royal court. The Dutch Oranjes and Danish Glücksburgs cost each of their subjects just under three euros a year.

also read

Calculated in this way, the British royal family is cheap for each of the 68 million Britons: Each of them pays the equivalent of 1.40 euros a year on average for the large royal family. The houses in Belgium and Sweden are of the same order of magnitude.

The Spanish court, which seems to have been hit even harder by scandals and unsavory things than other houses, is a real bargain. The Spanish state only transferred 8.4 million euros to King Felipe VI. That is just under 18 cents per year per inhabitant. And unlike other royal families, the Bourbons pay income tax on that.

Source: Infographic WORLD

Incidentally, not a cent of this ends up with the abdicated King Juan Carlos I, who fled into exile abroad after allegations of corruption, extramarital affairs and overall behavior that was not very supportive of the state. His son Felipe, concerned about the image of the royal family in public, removed him from the court’s payroll without further ado.

He also rejected his father’s inheritance and disclosed his own fortune of 2.6 million euros. Queen Mother Sofia, who has been cheated on several times by Juan Carlos, continues to receive 121,000 euros a year.

Analysts are trying to prove that royals benefit the economy

Whether the grand ducal family in Luxembourg is worth the equivalent of three cinema tickets per year or whether the British royals are worth the price of a liter of milk is for their subjects to judge. Analyzes are also regularly popping up that are intended to prove that the British royals in particular, who are much more in the public eye than the other families, bring more to the economy than they cost the taxpayer.

It’s about how many tourists come to Great Britain because of the royals, how many more companies are selling whose products bear a royal seal, or how much the British film and television industry is doing with productions such as the Netflix series “The Crown”.

However, such calculations should be treated with caution. In any case, identity-establishing institutions such as royal houses elude a bit of a monetary balance sheet.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.