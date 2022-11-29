One out of 3 workers employed in agriculture is irregular. In all, according to the most recent data, we are talking about about 230,000 workers, over 55,000 women, largely “concentrated in dependent work, which includes a substantial portion of non-resident foreigners employed in agriculture”, denounces the VI Report on agromafias and illegal hiring carried out by the Placido Rizzotto Observatory of the Flai CGIL. Which classifies as irregular as many as 300 million hours worked out of a total of 820 million.

And if it is true, as the study points out, that irregular subordinate agricultural work is rooted above all in Puglia, Sicily, Campania, Calabria and Lazio with rates of irregularity exceeding 40%, it is also true that in many regions of Central In the North, non-regular workers represent an equally significant share, between 20 and 30%. Percentages, in the North as in the South, which almost double taking into consideration the weight of migrant workers, in particular that of EU citizens.

In over 70% of cases they are employees and, among these, largely employed on a part-time basis with the result in these groups of workers the rates of irregularity assume much higher values ​​than those of the entire sector agricultural.

The poor job

Another characteristic of the agricultural sector is that of generating “poor work” where individuals prevail, who, despite having worked, show personal and family incomes decidedly below the average values. In particular, around 8.6 million individuals in Italy have an equivalent annual family disposable income of less than half of the median income measured for all residents (ie less than 8,300 euros). Excluding non-resident foreign workers, just under a third of agricultural employment (equal to over 300,000 units) falls in this very low-income area, with an incidence that is three times the average, without counting a further 3, 7% of agricultural workers who live in households with no signs of income. By extending the analysis also to the families of undeclared workers in agriculture, the research by the Placido Rizzotto Observatory highlights the fact that this type of occupation is not able to play a parachute role in terms of economic support: in fact, the individual economic vulnerability does not seem to be weakened by the presence of a supportive family context both due to the reduced number of members of the nucleus and their employment status. If, in general, families with at least one employee in the agricultural sector are on average quite numerous (about 40% of them have at least four components and, in over 55% of cases, they are couples with at least one child), the subset of families with at least one non-regular employee is on average much smaller in size and, in particular, they are mainly single-member families and, subsequently, couples without children with a reference person over sixty-four and then single-parent families.

The inquiries

The extreme vulnerability of the most fragile part of agricultural employment according to the research of the Flai Observatory is, however, also highlighted by the number of proceedings and investigations initiated for reasons of labor exploitation that have been recorded. In fact, in the five-year period 2017-2021, out of a total of 438 cases, 212 (over 48%) concerned the primary sector alone. “An interesting, but not surprising aspect – underlines Flai-Cgil – is that investigations into agriculture are mainly hinged to the Public Prosecutors of Southern Italy: this aspect clearly emerges for the years 2017-2018 (for 2017, out of 14 proceedings relating to the agricultural sector, as many as 12 concerned the South; in 2018, the report was 23 investigations out of 43) but, to tell the truth, it is also confirmed in the monitoring from 2019 to 2021, albeit with a slight decrease, so the events in Southern Italy are just over half of all those involving agricultural workers (31 out of 55 for 2019; 24 out of 51 for 2020; 28 out of 49 for 2021)”.

Illegal procurement

The VI Report on agromafias and illegal hiring, with territorial insights in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, in the Veneto region and with the Italpizza case, this year also highlights the evolution of illegal hiring in the agri-food production chains, pointing the finger at illegal contracts and sub-contracts , ”cleverly orchestrated by unscrupulous “white-collar workers”, with whirlwinds of pseudo-companies, often false cooperatives, but also bogus Srls almost always registered in the name of compliant nominees, represent the evolution of illicit labor intermediation, which can be defined as “new corporalato” or industrial illegal hiring”. An evolution that has become a model of work organization for unscrupulous companies – denounced by the union – which, in order to be more competitive and to increase their margins, trample on employment contracts, people’s dignity and state laws. A “model” that does not only concern agri-food companies, but which starts from the fields and reaches hospitals, passing through slaughterhouses and, as in the case examined in this latest Report, up to Italpizza.

High evasion rate

The system of tenders and sub-contracts in fact allows unscrupulous clients to make use of labor at very low costs, in some cases over 40%, with improper contractual applications (logistics and multi-services for processing the production process of the food industry), with and very heavy work rhythms, but which also generates massive evasions by pseudo contractors who do not pay their debts to the state (VAT, IRAP, INPS contributions) or to the banks (for advance invoices that are not denied when c ‘is a wealthy and secure client). For this reason, the evasion of VAT and all other taxes that weigh on companies is defined as the “true driving force” of the irregular procurement system.