Only the incentives to buy diesel and petrol cars have run out

The data is not new, but still makes us think: “In Italy the forecasts for electric cars remain pessimistic, also because the incentives that can be booked from January 10 on the Ministry of Transport platform are very little in demand. As of last Monday, 95.2% of the allocation for incentives for the purchase of cars with CO2 emissions from 0 to 20 grams per kilometer (electric ed) was still available and 96.3% for that of cars with CO2 emissions from 21 to 60 grams per kilometer (hybrid), while the allocation for incentives for cars with CO2 emissions from 61 to 135 grams per kilometer (traditional diesel and petrol ed.) it sold out on 7 February”, underlines the president of the Centro Studi Promotor, Gian Primo Quagliano.

Numbers in hand mean that out of the 650 million euros made available to the government (altogether almost 2 billion for 2022, 2023 and 2024)resources that are part of the Automotive Fund which has a total financial endowment of 8.7 billion until 2030, the slice of the pie destined for traditional cars (150 million) has been exhausted, while the crumbs have been used for the rest.

Let’s try to understand. For the purchase of electric cars, with a price of up to 35 thousand euros plus VAT, a contribution of 3 thousand euros can be requested, to which another 2,000 thousand can be added if a car approved in a class lower than Euro 5 is simultaneously scrapped This category of eco-bonuses is financed with 173 million. While for the purchase of plug-in hybrid vehicles, with a price of up to 45,000 euros plus VAT, it is possible to ask for a contribution of 2,000 euros to which an additional 2,000 euros may be added with the scrapping of a car of less than Euro 5. this category has been allocated 218.5 million.

The difference in cost between electric and petrol cars

“The problem lies at the origin – explains the director of the Centro Studi a Truth&Business -, in Italy the cheapest electric car does not go below 22,000 euros, while traditional cars can be bought for 10,000. It goes without saying that the incentives for low-emission diesel and petrol are snapped up while action should be taken on the price limits decided for the other“. For example? “The higher incentive of 5,000 euros for an electric car is not enough and should be raised to at least 7-8 thousand euros. Just as a different assessment should be made on the maximum value of the car that can be purchased… But perhaps the most urgent correction should be made to the chapter on company cars. Company fleets have always been a driving force for the automotive market and excluding them from the list of cars that can benefit from the state subsidy certainly doesn’t help”.

Is the green project going to crash?

The point is to understand if the green project is going to crash. If the plan to cancel over the next 20 years (in 2035 it will no longer be possible to buy diesel or petrol cars) all the most polluting cars with the electric fleet is feasible. And even on this point Quagliano highlights the importance of incentives. “I don’t believe – he explains – that green propulsion is running out, but I believe that this propulsion should be accompanied by adequate incentives linked to progressive criteria. A single European strategy would be needed, which at the moment does not exist”.

More doubts instead come from the government and from the minister of companies and made in Italy Adolfo Urso: “The incentives – he explained – they have remained largely unused, why electric cars they cost too much for Italian wage earners and are today, essentially, the prerogative of the rich in Italy… But we cannot make a strategy for the rich, we must make a strategy that concerns everyone”.