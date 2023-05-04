Corporate intelligence, 36Brains lancia Legal Technologies

Corporate intelligence, 36Brains lancia la divisione Legal Technologies

36Brainsa European company of corporate intelligence and business investigations, with offices in Milan and Berlin, announces the establishment of a new line of business: Legal Technologies. The division’s primary objective is to provide legal professionals with access to cutting-edge technologies such as eDiscovery solutions and cryptocurrency tracking at affordable costs, even for small-scale projects.

Thanks to the experience of 36Brains, the new division draws on the know-how gained over years of experience and declines it in the offer of leading instruments in its reference market. “We are partners of important software houses such as RelativityOne, we use the latest generation solutions every day and we also develop proprietary technologies. We are able to meet the growing demand for sophisticated tools to offer lawyers and corporate lawyers solutions suitable for every scenario” he comments Andrew Symbols of the new division.

Modern software is expensive and often requires specialist knowledge before it can be used. “We cover the costs of the licenses and offer technical support when required, thus reducing the burden and technical difficulties that very sophisticated tools inevitably entail. We offer pay-per-use solutions thus allowing our clients to maximize effectiveness and efficiency in conducting internal and defensive investigations”, adds Simboli.

“Every day we seek out the best information technologies to ensure the highest quality of our operations. With the creation of Legal Technologies, we made a strategic decision to make them available to our clients. This initiative was created to support the forensic sector in the digital transition and allow lawyers in our country to exploit the benefits that new developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning make available to companies and law firms”, he underlines Marianna VintiadisCEO and founder of 36Brains, with more than twenty years of experience in international corporate intelligence.