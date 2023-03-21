Home Business Corruption affair at Mercedes: 10 supplier locations searched
Business

Corruption affair at Mercedes: 10 supplier locations searched

by admin
Corruption affair at Mercedes: 10 supplier locations searched

An employee of the Stuttgart car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz works in Factory 56 in the Merecdes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen and puts on the Mercedes star.
dpa

At the end of last week there was a raid at Mercedes-Benz. The State Criminal Police Office moved into Sindelfingen at the car manufacturer. There is a suspicion of corruption.

In this case, Mercedes itself has filed a complaint. A spokesman says the group is the injured party. The suspected corruption concerns two Mercedes employees from the purchasing department who have preferred suppliers for several years and are said to have collected money in the process, Business Insider learned from company circles.

We learned from investigators that authorities searched a total of ten supplier locations. It is said to be seven towns in southern Germany and one in Saxony.

At the end of last week, investigators from the State Criminal Police Office searched the Mercedes-Benz plant and development center in Sindelfingen. It’s about allegations of corruption and bribery. The car manufacturer has itself filed a complaint and sees itself as a victim. The “image” first reported on the raid. The officials searched parts of the purchasing and development departments in the Sindelfingen plant. The investigators are said to have confiscated a mobile phone and computer, among other things.

The first public prosecutor Aniello Ambrosio from the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office says: “We are investigating two people on suspicion of corruption and bribery in commercial transactions.”

read too

Porsche drivers, VW drivers: Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume in a sports car from the 911 series, below which Porsche is positioning the Cayman model line – soon to be a purely electric car.
Big bonuses for car bosses: How Oliver Blume at Porsche and Ola Källenius at Mercedes collect extra millions

Two suspects are said to have favored suppliers when awarding contracts – and that over several years, Business Insider learned from corporate circles. The two Mercedes employees are said to have received money in return. Those responsible at the Stuttgart car manufacturer are said to have noticed inconsistencies on a larger scale, and then notified the authorities. The Mercedes executives did not speak to the possible delinquent, they should have been clear early on that the possible thwarting of punishment would be.

See also  The middle class discovers hi tech and originality

The public prosecutor’s office informed us on Tuesday that a total of ten supplier locations had been searched in seven towns in southern Germany and one in Saxony.

You may also like

Market Talks: Episode dated 03.21.2023

Polestar launches the special BST Edition 230

Silk-Faw, beware of the Americans: Xi Jinping’s China...

Lenovo Savior Y900 Tablet PC releases retail price...

Credit Suisse: How Bad Is the Banking Crisis...

Biraghi becomes a sponsor of the national football...

Habeck promises to switch to heat pumps at...

Superbonus, extension from the government for villas: deadline...

Bitcoin rises against the trend amid bank turmoil...

Budget book: What it is and why you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy