Corruption – Swiss security company Sicpa has to pay CHF 81 million – News

- The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office has sentenced the Vaud company Sicpa to pay a total of CHF 81 million for corruption.
- According to federal prosecutors, employees of the company bribed public officials in Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela.
- Sicpa offers security inks and security solutions for the production of banknotes and other valuable documents such as passports.
A conditional prison sentence of 170 days was also imposed on a former sales manager of the company. According to the Notice from the Attorney General Sicpa and the convicted ex-employee have declared that they will not object to the penal orders. These are therefore legally binding.
In 2015, the federal prosecutor’s office initiated corruption proceedings against the company, which specializes in security printing. In 2021, this was extended to the head of the company. The proceedings against the CEO and main shareholder of Sicpa have been dropped.
However, the federal prosecutor obliged him to pay part of the costs of the proceedings and did not award him any compensation. According to the federal prosecutor, the investigation related to the payment of bribes in various countries, including Brazil and Colombia.
SRF 4 News, April 27, 2023, 4:00 p.m.; sda/baus;schl
