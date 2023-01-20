Listen to the audio version of the article

The ferry company Corsica Sardinia Ferries is looking for staff and there are 500 jobs at stake. “We are looking for crew – they explain to the company – for deck, engine, bedroom and galley, for all qualifications”

To embark it is necessary to be in possession of the navigation booklet and the Stcw courses (international convention on training standards). But even without these requirements «the candidacy – they assure the French company whose ships, however, fly the Italian flag – will still be evaluated; and, in the event of acceptance, we will help candidates carry out the necessary paperwork quickly and easily».

Many sought-after figures

Therefore, up to 500 resources are being sought to be used on board the 13 ships of the fleet. Corsica Sardinia Ferries, which has its headquarters in Vado Ligure (Savona), serves Corsica and Sardinia all year round, the Balearic Islands from spring to autumn and, in summer, the Island of Elba. “Get on board with us!” is the slogan that characterizes the recruitment campaign.

The job opportunities on the group’s ships, explains a note, are aimed, in particular, at engineers and deck officers and non-commissioned officers; cabin crew; room staff, bar, cashiers; kitchen staff; receptionists and hostesses; ship’s doctors.

Extendable contracts

Candidates must be in possession of the navigation booklet and Stcw courses. Knowledge of the French language and, preferably, a diploma in hotel management are also required for restaurant and bar staff. For the position of receptionist and hostess, we are looking for personnel with an excellent knowledge of French.