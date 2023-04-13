The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman reacted promptly to the classification of the Hamburg port terminal in Tollerort as “critical infrastructure”. The trip of the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock gets an explosive secondary topic.

The Chinese state shipping company Cosco already calls at the Port of Hamburg at the Tollerort terminal on a regular basis

Dhe Chinese government has criticized the debate in Germany about the entry of its state-owned company Cosco at a container terminal in the port of Hamburg. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Thursday: “We hope that the German side will refrain from politicizing commercial cooperation and making it something about ideology or security.” It should also refrain from erecting hurdles for such cooperation .

The advantages and disadvantages of the entry are “very clear” to the German side, said the spokesman. China hopes there will be an “objective, rational view of our practical cooperation.” The German side should create a fair and “non-discriminatory” business environment for Chinese companies, said Wang Wenbin.

Baerbock on his first visit to China

The issue is also overshadowing the ongoing inaugural visit by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to China. The Green politician arrived on Thursday for the first stop of her visit in the metropolis of Tianjin, an hour’s drive from Beijing. Their political talks are scheduled for Friday in Beijing.

At the time of the investment review by the Economics Ministry in autumn, the container terminal was not yet classified as critical infrastructure. This happened in early 2023, as Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), the parent company of the container terminal, announced on Wednesday. “As a result of the audit, HHLA AG registered the Tollerort terminal as a Kritis facility,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior when asked. The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) checked the registration submitted by the company and confirmed the information.

From HHLA’s point of view, however, the new registration does not mean any significant change. “Because the HHLA Group has been classified as a critical infrastructure since 2018 and has positioned itself accordingly. Since then, the company has fully fulfilled the associated obligations for the security of the IT infrastructure,” said a spokeswoman.

Operation of the terminal, all customer relationships and the IT systems are managed centrally by the HHLA Group. Cosco would not gain access or decision-making rights, nor would it have access to the terminal’s land.