Cosco Shipping Bulk Issues First Electronic Bill of Lading for Bulk Cargo via Global Shipping Business Network

Cosco Shipping Bulk, a major player in the shipping industry, has successfully collaborated with the Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) to issue the first electronic bill of lading (eBL) for bulk cargo. This groundbreaking achievement was made possible by utilizing blockchain technology and digital tools, which have significantly expedited safe and efficient cross-border trade for bulk cargo.

Specifically, the implementation of the IQAX eBL system has been instrumental in enabling the transport of dry bulk in real business scenarios. The initial use case involved the transportation of 75,000 tons of coal by the Panamax carrier Jin Xia Feng, which is owned by Cosco Shipping Bulk. The coal was shipped from the Port of Newcastle in Australia to China.

Once Cosco Shipping Bulk issued the eBL, it underwent verification by various partners involved in the trade chain. These partners included Yancoal Australia, Shandong Energy (Hainan) Intelligent International Technology, Xiamen ITG Energy, Dalian Hexin Zhongli Energy, as well as the Bank of China in Sydney, Hainan, and Hong Kong. Moreover, the New Hainan International Trade Service Platform also participated in the process.

The adoption of eBLs not only mitigates legal and commercial risks associated with traditional letters of guarantee but also facilitates faster delivery and more efficient processing. This shift toward digital documentation also benefits the environment by reducing carbon emissions through the reduction of paper usage. Additionally, eBLs contribute to cost savings in business transactions and support environmentally friendly practices.

In 2018, Cosco Shipping launched the Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) with the aim of revolutionizing the industry through blockchain technology. GSBN has consistently developed blockchain-based products, establishing trust, streamlining processes, and enhancing collaboration within the supply chain. The ultimate goal is to drive digital transformation and create an intelligent supply chain that promotes efficient services and seamless trade in logistics and supply chain operations.

Towards the end of 2020, Cosco Shipping joined forces with the Bank of China to introduce the industry’s first blockchain-based eBL on GSBN. This milestone played a pivotal role in facilitating secure and efficient trade in the shipping industry, showcasing the potential of digital solutions for future advancements.

The successful collaboration between Cosco Shipping Bulk and GSBN demonstrates the power of blockchain technology in revolutionizing the shipping industry. With the adoption of eBLs, the sector is set to benefit from increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved sustainability. As the world moves towards a more digital future, the shipping industry is embracing these advancements to streamline operations and enhance global trade.

