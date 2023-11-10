Home » Cosmi takes to the field, but in politics. “Against the Right in my Perugia”
Cosmi takes to the field, but in politics. "Against the Right in my Perugia"

Cosmi takes to the field, but in politics. “Against the Right in my Perugia”

Serse Cosmi turns to politics: “I owe it to a city I love. Here’s what I’ll do”

Serse Cosmi enter politics and is running for his Perugia. “But not from mayor“, specifies the former coach of several Serie A teams. The coach explains his choice. “Unfortunately – says Cosmi to Il Fatto Quotidiano – I see a city lying downat the drifts. And we want to do something to revitalize the community. It seemed a duty towards Perugia to make myself available, giving back a little of what I had. It’s not the first time I’ve worked hard for Perugia and I would have done it regardless. Inevitably, finding ourselves in a election periodthis is loaded with meaning, the political area I am inspired by being clear. The crazy idea of ​​the center-left in Perugia, where elections are held in the spring, he has the name of Serse Cosmi.

They asked me to be mayor – Cosmi continues to Il Fatto – I didn’t feel like it. First of all, I still feel like a coach and I would like to decide when to stop. Then I believe that they are needed to be mayor resources I don’t have. I prefer to help out in another way. At my age (65, ed.) I feel obliged to lend a hand. I’ll make a sporting comparison: the area on the left (let’s eliminate the center…) looks like those teams who, even when they can win easily and are up 3-0, do everything they can to draw or even lose. And the left is very well trained in this, it is not just a question of recent years. I understood very well that even in football you need to know how to do politics. My character meant that I often found myself in uncomfortable situations: I don’t like compromises, and in football I saw careerism and incompetence. Now help to beat the Right“.

