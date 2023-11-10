Cosmi takes to the field, but in politics. “Against the Right in my Perugia”

Serse Cosmi turns to politics: “I owe it to a city I love. Here’s what I’ll do”

Serse Cosmi enter politics and is running for his Perugia. “But not from mayor“, specifies the former coach of several Serie A teams. The coach explains his choice. “Unfortunately – says Cosmi to Il Fatto Quotidiano – I see a city lying downat the drifts. And we want to do something to revitalize the community. It seemed a duty towards Perugia to make myself available, giving back a little of what I had. It’s not the first time I’ve worked hard for Perugia and I would have done it regardless. Inevitably, finding ourselves in a election periodthis is loaded with meaning, the political area I am inspired by being clear. The crazy idea of ​​the center-left in Perugia, where elections are held in the spring, he has the name of Serse Cosmi.

“They asked me to be mayor – Cosmi continues to Il Fatto – I didn’t feel like it. First of all, I still feel like a coach and I would like to decide when to stop. Then I believe that they are needed to be mayor resources I don’t have. I prefer to help out in another way. At my age (65, ed.) I feel obliged to lend a hand. I’ll make a sporting comparison: the area on the left (let’s eliminate the center…) looks like those teams who, even when they can win easily and are up 3-0, do everything they can to draw or even lose. And the left is very well trained in this, it is not just a question of recent years. I understood very well that even in football you need to know how to do politics. My character meant that I often found myself in uncomfortable situations: I don’t like compromises, and in football I saw careerism and incompetence. Now help to beat the Right“.

