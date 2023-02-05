Cospito case, Tajani: “Mattarella? Absurd to point him responsible”

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, at the electoral initiative ‘Forza Italia, forza di governo’ at Palazzo Lombardia held in Milan, he returns to talk about the Cospito case, returning to the sender the criticisms of the head of state, Sergio Mattarella. “It seems absurd to me that the Head of State as one of the objectives, as responsible for the 41 bis or for the detention of an anarchist convicted of terrorist crimes. There is an escalation, an attack against the Italian state brought not only within national borders but by an international anarchist against all the diplomatic offices of our country – he said – which is why we have raised the level of security, but now we need to work to defend the rule of law from those who want to defeat a democratic system where those who commit a crime, after being tried, must be convicted of having committed serious crimes, as is the case of the prisoner Cospito”.

Tajani: “41 bis untouchable”

The 41 bis, added the foreign minister, “It cannot be touched at this moment because we still need to defeat the mafia and terrorism. Therefore it is absolutely essential to continue to have the 41 bis, as an instrument of guarantee for the security of the State. The 41 bis serves to prevent external connections for prisoners who have committed very serious crimes and can continue to give indications or orders to their associates”.

The transfer to Opera

Antonio Tajani, regarding Cospito, then applauded Nordio’s decision to transfer him to Opera. “Minister Nordio was right to transfer him to the Opera prison in Milan – he said – because we who are guarantors want the health of a prisoner to be protected regardless of the very serious crimes he has committed. One thing is the detention and an account is the health of a prisoner”

The minister is working on a new flow decree

In his speech at the Forza Italia event in Milan, Tajani also spoke of a flow decree on which the government is working. “We are working so that the next flows decree can reward the virtuous countries from where the flows start – he said – and the countries that will make agreements with Italy, for which illegal immigrants will take back, will have the possibility to send more migrants regulars trained in their country, ready to meet the demands of industry and agriculture, to come and work in Italy”. On immigration, he then made it known that “we are also helping the Libyan coast guard to fight illegal immigration. On Monday afternoon I will be in Adria, in Veneto, with the Libyan foreign minister to deliver the new patrol boats of the finance police, because can counter and patrol the human market”.

The Regeni case

Furthermore, the deputy prime minister also dwelled on the case of Giulio Regeni, primarily the responsibility of his ministry. “Regarding Egypt, we are not going backwards – he said – as far as respect for human rights is concerned. However, dialogue with that country is necessary, otherwise the case of Libya will not be resolved”.

