Cospito case, Giorgia Meloni intervenes: “No resignation for Donzelli and Delmastro. Now let’s lower all the tones, even FdI”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intervenes on the story relating to the visit to Alfredo Cospito in prison by four deputies of the Democratic Party and on the controversy triggered by the accusations in the Chamber made by the organizer by Brothers of Italy, Giovanni Donzelli. Four days after the ‘indicted’ sitting in the Chamber, the prime minister explains, in a letter to Corriere della Sera, that he “has not intervened so far” in the case in order “not to fuel a controversy” which he considers “counterproductive for everyone”.

Il him it concerns the inferences made by the exponent of Brothers of Italy in Montecitorio on the visit of the to the to the anarchist on hunger strike against the 41bis detention regime, and the report cited by Donzelli which refers to talks between Cospito and the boss of organized crime shortly before the meeting with the exponents of the Democratic Party. Allegations aggravated by undersecretary of FdI Andrea Delmastrowho showed Donzelli the Dap report, and who asked the Democratic Party to “explain that bow to the mafiosi”.

Cospito case, Giorgia Meloni asks to bring the tone back to the ‘level of a frank but respectful confrontation’

In the letter to the Courier, Melons asks everyone, “starting from FdI”, to bring the tone back to “the level of a frank but respectful confrontation”. “However, I do not believe there are in any way the conditions for the resignation that someone has requested. Moreover, the information contained in the documentation object of the dispute, which the Ministry of Justice has clarified is not an object of secrecy, have even been anticipated by some media”, he underlines, with reference to the report cited by Donzelli in the Chamber.

While acknowledging the accusations made against the Democratic Party as “excessive”, the premier is not tender with political opponents and claims to see some “instrumental aspects” in the controversy raised by the dem. “I find the indignation of the Democratic Party singular for a certainly excessive accusation, when however the left in the past has leveled against me, leader of the opposition, the accusations of ‘being the moral instigator of deaths at sea’ or of leading a ‘party subversive’, to name a few – he recalls -. Without forgetting when institutional exponents shouted to the applause that we should have ‘spit blood'”. “And what strikes me, even more than that visit, is that after having taken note, from what the press reports on the matter, of the relationship between Alfredo Cospito and the mafia bosses in a harsh prison regime, and knowing full well how much the mafia agrees questioning the 41bis – adds Meloni -, very authoritative exponents of the Democratic Party continued to ask for the revocation of the institute for Cospito, pretending not to understand the implications that this choice would have had above all in terms of the fight against organized crime “.

Case Cospito, Giorgia Meloni returns to her speech on “Stasera Italia”

Finally, Meloni returns to explain – as he did in a phone call to a television broadcast on Wednesday evening – that, in his opinion, “the point is another”. “While the majority and the opposition are squabbling over the case, the climate around us is dangerously and rapidly overheating and spares no one, as demonstrated by the posters that appeared yesterday at the La Sapienza University of Rome, which define the President of the Republic and the members of different governments, regardless of political color,” he says. “It is clear that we are not faced with one of the many controversies that agitate the political world, but with a situation with decidedly disturbing outlines that risks having serious consequences – he maintains -.

To a scenario that requires prudence and caution but which must see the State united, in all its articulations and components, in defense of legality. It is an appeal that I address to everyone, politicians, journalists, commentators. Because we don’t have to look back tomorrow and discover that, not understanding the seriousness of what was happening, we ended up all being responsible for an escalation that can take us anywhere”.

Finally, a hint of criticism of the Italian press should be noted in the premier’s letter. “About the” Donzelli-Delmastro affair, Meloni writes, “I was asked yesterday, when during a press conference with Chancellor Scholz in Berlin, and in front of the international media, Italian journalists questioned me about this, evidently less interested in the negotiation that I was conducting in the Italian interest in view of the next extraordinary European Council. I made a commitment to answer and I am doing it now”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

