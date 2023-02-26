Prosecutor Ardita on 41 bis: “It’s already jumping, used for too many prisoners”

The Cassation which rejected the appeal of the defense of Alfredo Cospito, against the decision of the surveillance court of Rome, “he confirmed what we had said right away, there are no grounds for revoking 41 bis. Someone who says ‘you have to make a quantum leap and not attack the structures but attack people, that is, throw a stone at one’, should I still think that there are problems with the fact that he is 41 bis? I do not”. Undersecretary for Justice Andrea Delmastro, comments with breaking latest news, the decision of the Cassation, on the anarchist leader Cospito, at the end of a long visit to the Pavia prison.

The anti-mafia prosecutor also intervenes on the subject Sebastiano Ardita in an interview with La Stampa. “We should stop this street debate on 41 bis, putting things back in order, distinguishing tasks and responsibilities between politics and the judiciary, and thinking about the systemic consequences of choices on individual events such as the Cospito case”, says Ardita.

Who then says that he is not surprised by the decision of the Cassation? “And I am amazed at the insiders who are“, he says to La Stampa. “The Cassation was called to rule on the legitimacy of the provision on Cospito. And the provision is legitimate, because it is well written and respects the two parameters of the 41 bis: type of crime (mafia or terrorism) and degree of danger of external communications”.

According to what Ardita tells La Stampa, Minister Nordio “must also ask himself other questions: how does the specific case affect the prison system in general? What kind of consequences does the application of 41 bis entail for a particular type of prisoner like Cospito? Are we able, and how, to manage the wave of reactions it arouses?”

Ardita then states to La Stampa that in his opinion the 41 bis “is already failing, and not from today. This case shows a crisis that comes from afar”. Explaining: “The indicator is the number of prisoners in 41 bis. Over 700: too many. The physiological number would be around 500”.

