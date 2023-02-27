Cospito returns to the Opera prison

Alfredo Cospito’s health conditions remain stable, from what has been learned from judicial and hospital sources, reported by ANSA, with no reports of particular criticalities in the last few hours. This morning it was decided to transfer him back to the Milanese Opera prison, to the pavilion of the intensified assistance service, where he had been taken from the Sassari prison at the end of January.

The Sai (intensified assistance service) of Operai is able to guarantee maximum assistance

The Sai (intensified assistance service) of Opera, in fact, is able to guarantee maximum assistance for the conditions in which Cospito finds himself, on hunger strike against the 41bis for over 4 months and which, after the latest verdict of the Cassation , tightened the fast by no longer taking supplements. He had been taken to the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo hospital in Milan on 11 February. The trusted doctor, consultant to the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, after a visit last Saturday had clarified that a picture of “severe malnutrition” with “diffuse muscle atrophy” persists. He had spoken of a still stable condition with the vital signs that hold, “comparable” to that of the past few days, but which could “get worse day by day”. In the next few hours, the Fai anarchist should receive a visit from one of the lawyers of the defense pool.

