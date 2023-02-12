The general prosecutor of the Cassation: “41 bis overtaken by events”

While anarchists are protesting violently in Milan as well, the volume of people from justice who are asking for increases review or cancel the 41 bis for Alfredo Cospito. This is the case of the Attorney General of the Cassation, who reached opposite conclusions with respect to the magistrates of Turin in view of the hearing on February 24, as explained by La Stampa. “The general prosecutor at the Cassation, or the highest expression of the public prosecution, deposited the text of what will be his indictment last Tuesday. And according to the Attorney General, the 41 bis for Cospito has now been superseded by events”.

According to what La Stampa writes, the general prosecutor at the Cassation is convinced that “the needs that led several judicial offices to request hard prison for Cospito a year ago, in February 2022, according to the general prosecutor at this point would be outweighed by other assessments No one has yet been able to view it, not even the defendant’s defense”.

But La Stampa asks again: “The last hopes of Cospito’s lawyer, the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, are linked to this February 24 appointment in the Cassation. But the question at this point is: Is it possible that Minister Nordio, when he confirmed the 41 bis for the anarchist a few days ago, did not know the indictment of the general prosecutor at the Cassation?”

Cospito: Caiazza, an opportunity to ‘humanize’ 41bis

The Cospito case “is an opportunity to talk about the humanization of the 41 bis”. This was stated by the president of the Union of Criminal Chambers Gian Domenico Caiazza, concluding the judicial year of criminal lawyers in Ferrara. The UCPI Board, Caiazza pointed out, “has not ruled in any way on the merits of this affair, except to say that a detained person who chooses a non-violent form of protest deserves attention and protection from the State such as the deserves any other citizen”.

The theme, therefore, for the criminal Chambers, concerns the 41 bis in general, “an institution of an exceptional nature, for emergency problems”. For Caiazza, “only intellectually dishonest people can claim that all the people detained under the 41 bis regime are all bosses: we know that it is a drift linked to the charge, to the title of crime, a drift not worthy of a civil State, because a State civilian does not take revenge, does not use the law of retaliation”. Furthermore, the leader of the criminal lawyers recalled, the modalities linked to the harsh prison regime “are sometimes sadistic forms of violent pressure from the state, which in no way respond to the purposes dictated by the law”.

