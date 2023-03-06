Ideal for small and medium-sized businesses

Medium-sized companies as well as small businesses often have individual requirements for their time recording system. In general, various software is suitable for time recording in your small business. Nonetheless, some important aspects play a crucial role in the decision-making process for or against one or the other small business time tracking system.

How much does an electronic or digital time tracking system ?

Certain costs arise for the introduction and subsequent operation of a time recording system. On the one hand, the amount depends on the effort involved in administering the system. On the other hand, however, the effort that each individual employee has to record their working hours has an impact.

At first glance, an analogue or mechanical time recording system appears inexpensive. However, you have to reckon with an increased manual effort for your staff. In particular, the costs of using kiosk or terminal systems to record working hours are very high, especially with initial costs. And when it comes to more complex systems, such as time recording using fingerprints, the costs often increase immeasurably. Because you also need specially encoded chips or cards. You have to reprogram this every time you change staff.

Why should I buy a ZfdM time recording system from Get2world?

The web-based ZdfM time recording system is cheaper. It includes – in one device! – in addition to the software, the hardware at the same time. Save yourself unnecessary monthly costs and license fees.

You can also use the time recording system for employees who work from home in the home office. It is easy to install and can be integrated into the company’s own WLAN. You are always connected to your employees and have an overview of how long they work.

Check compliance with the prescribed working hours for up to 1000 employees. Nothing stands in the way of mobile use, for example on a business trip.

Convince yourself of what the ZfdM has to offer – without any unnecessary features!

Time recording by time clock

Electronic time recording is also very expensive. Some small businesses still use the time clock today. Very often the electronics don’t work, be it a power failure or a simple technical defect. This means you have to go back to the time-tested timesheet method again. This not only increases the time required, but also costs a lot.

Cost of a time recording system for small businesses

When purchasing a cost-effective time recording system for your small business, you have to reckon with around 400 euros. In retrospect, the system costs you relatively little, apart from the local electricity tariff.

If you choose a time recording system based on software, you do not need any hardware. This eliminates possible hardware costs. Web-based solutions are significantly cheaper. Because here only a one-time installation of the time recording software on your server is required.

Conclusion

If you are also looking for a cost-effective alternative for recording working hours for your small business, you should ideally use web-based or software-based time recording. However, it is also worthwhile for smaller companies not to think only about the costs. After all, the savings potential through the use of a time recording system plays the most important role. In contrast to manual time recording, you save several thousand euros a year in paper, work and control time.

Manufacturer of smart, cost-effective, scalable time attendance terminals for small and medium-sized businesses

