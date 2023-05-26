Home » Cost pressure: is the next coalition dispute looming for the health insurance companies?
by admin
Cost pressure: is the next coalition dispute looming for the health insurance companies?

Morning Briefing vom 25.05.2023

So far, the traffic light has ignored the disputed topic of health insurance. In view of a billion-dollar hole in the statutory health insurance, this policy of looking the other way no longer works.

